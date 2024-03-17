Fans begging Triple H to book "Home Invasion" angle after WWE star's scathing promo on social media

WWE star AJ Styles cut a scathing promo on LA Knight after SmackDown this week.

After this week's episode of SmackDown, AJ Styles took to Twitter to cut a promo on LA Knight. The Phenomenal One knew Knight was looking to hurt him and claimed he wouldn't give the star the opportunity. The veteran announced that he would not be on the blue brand in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania XL and would only confront The Megastar at The Show of Shows.

After the scathing promo, the WWE Universe started speculating about a "Home Invasion" angle where Knight shows up at The Phenomenal One's residence. One fan claimed that if Triple H could successfully book the segment, he should be awarded the "Booker of the Year" right away.

Some fans also hilariously highlighted how good Styles' hair looked during the promo.

AJ Styles attacked LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

The rivalry between AJ Styles and LA Knight became personal at Elimination Chamber: Perth. The Phenomenal One entered the Chamber and decked The Megastar with chair shots, costing him the match.

This week on the blue brand, Knight was doing a special interview with WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton. He called out The Phenomenal One for not showing up on SmackDown. The Megastar then issued a challenge to Styles to face him one-on-one at WrestleMania. Styles rushed out from the back and hit Knight with a steel chair. He accepted the challenge and left the arena.

It will be interesting to see what's next in the compelling storylines as we approach The Showcase of the Immortals.

