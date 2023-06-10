Randy Orton's injury has left the status of his WWE career up in the air. However, The Legend Killer's 20-year run was filled with fantastic storylines. Whilst he did meet him in the ring a couple of times, Orton never got to work a full-fledged program with current AEW star Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black).

In 2019, the company had in its hands a couple of stars it tried to push but ultimately dropped the ball on. Andrade and Black are just two examples. The latter barely got any main roster storylines.

Despite competing at Premium Live Events during his stint against the likes of Cesaro and AJ Styles, even defeating the former WWE Champion, Aleister Black was ultimately released by the company in 2021.

You can check out some of the reactions to the post below:

WrestleRing @wrestle_ring7 @AdamGoldberg28 I really liked Aleister Black in WWE, although he was not booked well on the main roster, but he really doesn't have that vibe since he moved to AEW. @AdamGoldberg28 I really liked Aleister Black in WWE, although he was not booked well on the main roster, but he really doesn't have that vibe since he moved to AEW.

MN.1 @MN11FC @AdamGoldberg28 Aleister black was meant to be the next top guy . Only triple h knows how to use him . Aew are throwing him into some meaningless trio when he should be in that main event @AdamGoldberg28 Aleister black was meant to be the next top guy . Only triple h knows how to use him . Aew are throwing him into some meaningless trio when he should be in that main event

brandono @bwand0no @AdamGoldberg28 I'll never understand fumbling black. He was one of my favorites. I hope to see him win big in AEW one day @AdamGoldberg28 I'll never understand fumbling black. He was one of my favorites. I hope to see him win big in AEW one day

Fynn @Fynn24453373 @AdamGoldberg28 Malakai is one of the biggest examples of somebody who was actually way more destined to make it in WWE over AEW, the push was happening right there but they ran out of ideas and cut the guy @AdamGoldberg28 Malakai is one of the biggest examples of somebody who was actually way more destined to make it in WWE over AEW, the push was happening right there but they ran out of ideas and cut the guy

Black's wife, Zelina Vega, meanwhile, managed to climb up the ladder, albeit it took her some time. The SmackDown star is currently a member of the LWO faction. Her recent world championship match against Rhea Ripley and the hometown pop she received established her status with the company.

Triple H was under the impression Zelina Vega was involved with another ex-WWE star

Andrade El Idolo and Zelina Vega were an on-screen pair during the former's stint with the Stamford-based promotion. When the LWO star broke the news to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, The Game was shocked:

“I remember when I first told Hunter, he was like, 'Wait, you guys are together?' I was like, 'Yeah, we're getting married.' He was like, 'Wait? So you and Andrade...' He was so confused. I was like, 'No, that's just the storyline.' He said, 'Well, you fooled me. My babies are getting married; this is so cool.' He was so happy and so supportive.” [H/T: The Sun]

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE Two photos that I didn’t know existed until a couple days ago.. 🥰 I loved this man from day one.. 2017- forever. Two photos that I didn’t know existed until a couple days ago.. 🥰 I loved this man from day one.. 2017- forever. https://t.co/OWPbS3w1my

Zelina Vega believes she has a Brock Lesnar-esque opponent to conquer in WWE. Read more here.

Poll : 0 votes