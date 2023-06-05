Fans believe UFC Hall of Famer's 1,000-day plus championship reign is superior to WWE Superstar Roman Reigns'

Roman Reigns celebrated crossing the 1,000-day mark as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on Friday Night SmackDown. Triple H even presented The Tribal Chief with a new belt. Whether he carries three titles or simply the new one alone remains to be seen. Needless to say, it's a monumental achievement in the modern era of pro wrestling.

However, fans have made some comments regarding UFC Hall of Famer Dan "The Beast" Severn. During his reign as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, which ran for 1,479 days, the legend also simultaneously won three UFC belts.

Some fans jumped in to further criticize The Tribal Chief, while others defended Reigns and dismissed the argument.

Here are some thoughts of the WWE Universe regarding the same:

Roman Reigns took over WWE when he dethroned "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt as Universal Champion in 2020. Since then, he has vanquished everyone in his path, even the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Edge.

What happened on WWE SmackDown this past Friday night?

After the new belt was unveiled, The Usos interrupted the proceedings, crashing Roman Reigns' 1,000-day celebration. While it seemed Jimmy Uso had the support of both his brother Jey and Solo Sikoa, the latter shockingly turned on him.

Making his allegiance clear, The Enforcer walked out of the ring alongside Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

When the Wiseman asked The Head of the Table what he was going to do about Jey Uso, the latter stated, "Jey is going to do what he always does: fall in line."

It is not clear where the storyline is heading as of this writing, with several reports swirling online. Some believe The Usos will fight Reigns and Sikoa in a tag match at the next pay-per-view, while others feel this is Jimmy Uso's time to shine.

Jimmy Uso has not challenged for a world championship or even a singles title since his WWE debut back in 2010. Perhaps the elder brother of the Uso twins may be on his way to challenge Roman Reigns for the first time.

