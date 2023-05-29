Potential reason why Jey Uso may betray his brother to remain in The Bloodline

Jey Uso might just be the best character actor on WWE TV.

It seems one-half of The Usos still has a soft spot for The Tribal Chief, despite everything he himself has been through.

Jey was the rebel, who stood up to Roman Reigns from the get-go. But now, even after Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso have proved to him time and time again that The Head of the Table is an abusive brother and a tyrant leader, he seems hellbent on holding The Bloodline together.

While Jimmy has had enough of Reigns, WWE could milk this storyline to its maximum potential by having Jey turn on his brother. It feels a little too early for both twins to leave the faction altogether.

The Tribal Chief will get his comeuppance, and Jey Uso will ultimately stand up to the former, but it will take something more for the former undisputed tag team champion to snap. He has been institutionalized as part of The Bloodline since its official inception during the pandemic.

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso still has the potential to headline a major show, but Triple H and his creative team probably know this and could delay their full-blown disbandment.

What Roman Reigns said about Jey Uso's character on WWE TV

Interestingly, Roman Reigns broke character once to single out Jey Uso during an interview with the Los Angeles Times last year:

"Jey is the most charismatic of the group," Reigns said. "And I think he also has more potential than all of us. What people often don’t understand about most twins is, they do have a hierarchy. There is an older brother, there is a younger brother, and they do believe in that."

He further added:

"Jimmy really is the older brother. So with Jey there comes those weird, layered insecurities and that little man syndrome that Jey can have because he’s always trying to prove himself. And me and Jimmy have always been able to knock him down. That’s why he carries such a big chip on his shoulder and why he is one of the more layered characters of the Bloodline."

Many among the WWE Universe believe Jey Uso was The Head of the Table's best opponent during his 1,000-days-and-counting title reign. The dramatic contest they had in 2020 ranks high on many 'best of' lists, too.

It seems it will take some more time for Jey to find the courage to step up again. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso might get himself an opportunity to go one-on-one with The Head of the Table soon.

Jimmy never got a singles world title opportunity before. If the company decides to go down this road, it would surely bring fans together and root for the former tag champ to finally capture a singles world title in the global juggernaut company.

