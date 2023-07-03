Fans believe WWE is setting up a massive dream match for Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2023

Rhea Ripley is at the top of WWE's women's division on Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, the company has not presented a formidable opponent for Mami since she became the Women's World Champion. However, fans believe that it is about to change, and the promotion is setting up a match between the champion and Beth Phoenix at SummerSlam 2023.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match and defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, fans believe Mami's run has been lackluster after her triumphant win over The Queen.

On an upcoming episode of WWE RAW, Mami will defend her Women's World Championship against Natalya. Most of the women on the roster have their own feuds heading into SummerSlam, which made fans believe that Beth Phoenix will return to the company and challenge Mami for the title at the upcoming premium live event in Detroit.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era My Prediction:



Rhea takes out Natalya, Beth comes back and confronts Rhea.



Rhea vs Beth Phoenix at Summerslam. My Prediction:Rhea takes out Natalya, Beth comes back and confronts Rhea. Rhea vs Beth Phoenix at Summerslam. https://t.co/fFB27duJez

🖤Moné💜17🖤 @QueenMone05 @reigns_era I think that’s where it’s headed too, I always felt like the nattie thing was a stepping stone for something bigger with Rhea, and it’s starting to seem like it might be Beth @reigns_era I think that’s where it’s headed too, I always felt like the nattie thing was a stepping stone for something bigger with Rhea, and it’s starting to seem like it might be Beth

AndrewIvanov2000 (-_•) 🇺🇦 @AIvanov2000 @reigns_era I really predict Beth beating Rhea Ripley at Summerslam the only thing she hasn't got was the WWE World Women's Championship. @reigns_era I really predict Beth beating Rhea Ripley at Summerslam the only thing she hasn't got was the WWE World Women's Championship.

🌋 @Wrestling__H @reigns_era Yeah I think this is very possible especially since the only 2 people I could’ve seen facing Rhea at Summerslam just won the tag titles. No one else on Raw is a Summerslam worthy opponent imo @reigns_era Yeah I think this is very possible especially since the only 2 people I could’ve seen facing Rhea at Summerslam just won the tag titles. No one else on Raw is a Summerslam worthy opponent imo

Dylan Stewart @dylstew09 @reigns_era Rhea and Beth both deserve that one v one match @reigns_era Rhea and Beth both deserve that one v one match

TFrancs @tfrancss @reigns_era i didn’t think about this but they definitely have more story to tell between those two i’m down @reigns_era i didn’t think about this but they definitely have more story to tell between those two i’m down

Hot Rod @antoniusjohnso4 @reigns_era With Natalya’s involvement it would make sense that Beth Phoenix would come to the aid of her best friend, and she has unfinished business with Rhea Ripley. @reigns_era With Natalya’s involvement it would make sense that Beth Phoenix would come to the aid of her best friend, and she has unfinished business with Rhea Ripley.

In 2011, Natalya and Beth Phoenix were called The Divas of Doom and dominated the division. The two have reunited in the past and even went after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. It makes sense for Mami to blindside The Queen of Harts once again only for The Glamazon to return and set a feud for SummerSlam.

Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix faced each other at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Last year, Edge feuded with The Judgment Day for months before finally getting a one-on-one I Quit match against Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Unfortunately, Beth Phoenix got involved and was brutally taken out by Rhea Ripley, which made the Rated-R Superstar say, 'I Quit.'

The couple was not seen for months, and The Judgment Day continued their dominance on Monday Night RAW. However, Edge and Beth Phoenix returned to the company at Royal Rumble 2023, and both attacked Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley, respectively at the event.

Later, the couple was booked in a mixed tag team match against The Prince and Mami of The Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber 2023. In the end, the teamwork of The Glamazon and the Rated-R Superstar was enough to topple the heinous stable.

Unfortunately, we never got a proper singles match between Mami and Beth Phoenix in WWE. However, it could happen at SummerSlam, according to fans considering the amount of rematches and assaults that took place on Phoenix's real-life friend, Natalya.

Do you want to see Rhea Ripley vs. Beth Phoenix at SummerSlam 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

