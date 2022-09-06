"Who's your Papi?" - WWE Universe breaks down into multiple chants as Rhea Ripley leads out newly turned superstar

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has joined forces with Rhea Ripley. As the two walked out, fans in attendance had some interesting chants dedicated to the former.

This past Saturday at WWE Clash at the Castle, Edge, and Rey Mysterio teamed up to defeat Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. After the match, as Rey was celebrating with his tag team partner, Dominik Mysterio entered the ring and shocked fans by turning on his father and Edge. Dom hit the Rated R Superstar with a low blow while his father was the recipient of a stiff lariat.

Edge kicked off the latest episode of RAW by calling out Dominik Mysterio. Rhea Ripley came out and mocked both Rey Mysterio and the Hall of Famer. She then introduced the new Dominik Mysterio to the WWE Universe.

Fans had a question for Dom as they began to chant, "Who's your Papi?" When Rey Mysterio was face-to-face with his son, the fans answered their own question, claiming Dom was Eddie's son.

The segment also saw the hellish faction take out Edge with Finn Balor hitting a Coup de Grace on the Hall of Famer's legs as it was wrapped with a steel chair. Rhea Ripley also took out Rey Mysterio, who was trying to help his friend.

Moments after The Judgment Day assault, Rey was interviewed backstage. The legend mentioned that he would never put his hands on his son and blamed The Judgment Day for manipulating Dom. Mysterio then challenged Balor and Priest to a match.

What was your reaction to Dominik turning on his father? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha