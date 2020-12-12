"Fans shouldn't buy WrestleMania" - Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg criticized by John Cena Sr.

John Cena Sr. believes WWE fans should not buy WrestleMania 37 if Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg is booked for the show. John Cena’s father discussed lots of WWE topics with Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, including the possible WrestleMania 37 match card.

It has been widely speculated that Goldberg could challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the 2021 event. However, John Cena Sr. is strongly against the match taking place.

“I tell you what, if Goldberg fights Reigns at WrestleMania, the fans shouldn’t buy it. They shouldn’t buy the WrestleMania pay-per-view.”

John Cena Sr. also implied that Goldberg, 53, should not be involved in WWE as an in-ring competitor. He added that he would never buy a ticket to see Goldberg compete in a match.

“‘I did it [return] because I think I’m great, the smoke comes out my nose, and I get big money.’ Please. You know what, there’s another guy that needs to understand, ‘When it’s over, it’s over.’ I wouldn’t buy a ticket to see him. I think he’s a great guy, don’t get me wrong.”

Clarifying his thoughts on Goldberg as a person, John Cena Sr. said he has no issues with the man in real life. From a WWE standpoint, however, he does not think the 2018 Hall of Famer belongs in a ring.

“Nothing against a man who stays healthy, who’s on the ball, I’m talking about Goldberg. He’s well put together. Please, I wouldn’t want to get in a fight with him. Let me tell you right now, I’m not knocking that end of it. I just don’t think the draw factor is there and it’s not going to work. It just isn’t going to work.”

Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

Goldberg made it clear on the latest episode of WWE show The Bump that he still has his sights set on Roman Reigns. The two men were supposed to go one-on-one at WrestleMania 36 before Reigns pulled out of the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Cena Sr. suggested that Daniel Bryan would be a better opponent for Reigns instead of Goldberg at WrestleMania 37. He also mentioned The Rock’s name, but he acknowledged that Reigns vs. Rock would likely have to take place in front of fans.