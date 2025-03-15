Fans catch John Cena making a massive change after years; The Rock has made him a huge gift?

According to the fans, John Cena appears to have made a massive change since siding with the Rock and turning heel. A video has emerged that shows a massive difference from his regular appearances.

Ad

The star sided with The Rock after winning the chance to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He then turned heel. He appeared to hug Rhodes but then attacked him and joined in on the beatdown with The Rock and Travis Scott. This came after Rhodes turned down the offer from the Final Boss to sell him his soul.

Cena gave up everything he had preached in his career to side with The Final Boss. Now, fans have spotted a huge change for John Cena as well, after he sided with The Brahma Bull. A video showed Cena walking past with no sign of his usual bald spot.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Given that the spot has been so prominent over the last few years, fans saw it as a sign that the star had work done and that it was a gift from The Final Boss after he joined his side.

It should be noted, though, that this is likely not the case. Cena's hair in the video is slicked back, which would likely cover the area. One or two fans also pointed this out. There is still a chance that the star has decided to get work done, but that's not confirmed.

Ad

Some of the fan reactions can be seen below.

Fans commented on how The Final Boss helped the star (Credit: X.com)

The Rock and John Cena are now trying to take everything from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

Heading into WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes realizes that John Cena and The Final Boss will try to take everything from him.

Ad

The star may have a huge obstacle in front of him, especially as it seems that he has no allies at this time.

It remains to be seen what happens when Cena and The Final Boss appear next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback