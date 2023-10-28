Fans catch Roman Reigns off guard with unique chant on WWE SmackDown

Fans' chants on WWE SmackDown seemed to have caught Roman Reigns off guard.

Roman Reigns is in the middle of a historic title reign. He has held the Universal Championship for over 1,000 days and has proven himself a dominating champion. He has defeated everyone but perhaps faces a unique challenge at WWE Crown Jewel.

Reigns' next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is LA Knight. The Megastar has been on a meteoric rise as of late and has become one of the most popular stars on the roster.

Tonight on the blue brand, Knight and Reigns were set to sign the contract for their upcoming clash. While Roman entered first, he was immediately interrupted by Knight, who occupied his seat at the head of the table.

Knight quickly signed the contract and asked Reigns to do the same. When the Tribal Chief went to sign the contract, his pen was not working, which seemed to infuriate him. Luckily, Paul Heyman had another pen on him, which he offered the Tribal Chief.

After Roman Reigns signed the contract, the fans started chanting, "Roman's scared." This seemed to throw him off his feat, and he could only smirk at it. However, Reigns had enough of Knight's antics and attacked him. However, Knight was able to turn the tables on him. Even Jimmy Uso couldn't be of much help as Knight put him through the table to end the segment.

It remains to be seen if LA Knight can end Reigns' long title reign.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

