Fans come out in support of Roman Reigns after he sends angry message over being disrespected by WWE

Fans came out in droves in support of Roman Reigns after he felt disrespected by WWE in a recent video. The OTC wasn't happy with his WWE 2K25 rating, which is a whopping 96.

Reigns recently learned that he has a 96 rating in the brand-new WWE 2K25 video game. He was also informed that the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has the same rating.

Roman Reigns was furious when he realized that some WWE legends were rated higher than him. Here's what he said:

"Let me backtrack. What do you mean? Who is above me? You said there were other people, though. Don't give me that little, small print. I want all the details here. Trash! The only reason I am good with 96 is because that was my college football number."

The OTC received massive support from the WWE Universe on X after his reaction went viral. Here are some of the most notable fan reactions to his comment:

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are two of the biggest names in WWE today

Most fans weren't surprised to learn that Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns both received a 96 rating in WWE 2K25. The two stars are currently the most popular wrestlers in WWE. Rhodes defeated Reigns at last year's WrestleMania to win the Undisputed WWE title.

Here's what he said about the OTC during a conversation with Pat McAfee shortly after 'Mania:

"I noticed this Saturday night, right out of the gate, Roman showed up not like a champion ready to hand off his championship, he showed up in the best shape of his career," Rhodes lauded. "He showed up as the best incarnation of the Tribal Chief." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Rhodes is still the Undisputed WWE Champion almost a year later. He will compete against the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match at WrestleMania 41, with the coveted belt on the line.

