Fans are confused with Asuka's latest tweet ahead of Elimination Chamber

Asuka's latest tweet ahead of Elimination Chamber has left fans confused.

Asuka is currently the RAW Women's Champion, and is set to defend the belt at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event. Asuka was originally set to take on Lacey Evans at Elimination Chamber 2021 with the RAW Women's title on the line, but the latter's pregnancy announcement changed things in a hurry. It was later reported that Evans wouldn't be competing at the event.

Evans is legitimately pregnant. WWE learned of Evans’ pregnancy today and changed the direction of her angle with Charlotte Flair. Evans was scheduled to face Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday, however that match is now clearly not happening.

Asuka, as well as WWE España's official Twitter handle, is still hyping up her originally-planned match with Evans, and the WWE Universe has been left in a state of confusion. As evident from the responses to Asuka's tweet, fans are confused, with many reminding her that Evans is pregnant and won't be a part of the show.

Asuka has held the belt for around six months now

Asuka won the RAW Women's title at SummerSlam 2020, by defeating Sasha Banks. She has been successfully defending the belt since then, and has put down a string of female Superstars in the process. Lacey Evans recently bagged an opportunity to face Asuka for the RAW Women's title at Elimination Chamber, but later revealed on RAW that she is pregnant.

Evans is pregnant in real life, and WWE decided to use the real-life situation in her angle with Ric and Charlotte Flair. Reports suggest that Evans won't be competing at Elimination Chamber, but Asuka's tweet tells a different story.

😭😭😭😭😭 is it too early to blame these tears on these hormones?!! I love you @NatbyNature ❤❤❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/hbuYzmFw25 — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) February 17, 2021

Will we see Asuka and Lacey Evans in a RAW title match at Elimination Chamber? If the match ends up happening, it's a lock that Evans won't be taking even the slightest bit of bump. It's possible that WWE will announce Evans' replacement at the very last moment, similar to Charlotte Flair being revealed as Asuka's tag team partner at WWE TLC 2020.