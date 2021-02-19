Top Elimination Chamber Rumors: Major WWE Superstar to get removed from title match, Former Universal Champion to return? 

We are just a few days away from the next major stop on the Road to WrestleMania 37 as WWE Elimination Chamber will take place this Sunday on February 21, 2021.

So far, WWE has announced five matches for the show, including two Elimination Chamber matches. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will step inside the Elimination Chamber to defend his title against five former WWE champions. From the SmackDown side of things, six Superstars will go to battle inside the deadly structure to get a chance to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns later that night.

The pay-per-view this Sunday could play a massive role in shaping up the card for WrestleMania 37. Here are the top Elimination Chamber rumors to get you all ready for the show. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Status of Lacey Evans for WWE Elimination Chamber

This week on Monday Night RAW, Lacey Evans dropped a massive bomb by revealing that she is pregnant. While the angle was played on TV to suggest that Ric Flair could be the father of the child, it has been reported that this is not a storyline and Lacey Evans is really pregnant.

Now, Lacey Evans was set to challenge Asuka for her RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber 2021. However, that will not be happening now due to her being pregnant.

Evans is legitimately pregnant. WWE learned of Evans’ pregnancy today and changed the direction of her angle with Charlotte Flair. Evans was scheduled to face Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday, however that match is now clearly not happening.

Interestingly, WWE hasn't announced any replacement for Lacey Evans and her match against Asuka at Elimination Chamber is still officially on the card, as of now. It is to be seen how WWE handles this situation this Sunday.