Reports: WWE's current plans for Elimination Chamber and Roman Reigns

WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place on February 21, 2021. This past week on Monday Night RAW, it was announced that the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be defending his title inside the Elimination Chamber against five former WWE Champions from the Red brand.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are no plans to have a women's Elimination Chamber match this year. He further added that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title inside the Elimination Chamber as well. The participants are not confirmed but Kevin Owens would likely be a part of the match.

At press time there was to be a Smackdown match with Roman Reigns defending the title. We don’t know the participants, other than Kevin Owens is an obvious one.

There are several Superstars on SmackDown who could definitely use this opportunity to compete for the Universal title inside the Elimination Chamber. The likes of Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, and even Seth Rollins could be interesting additions to the match.

The current match card for WWE Elimination Chamber 2021

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is all set to defend his title inside the Elimination Chamber against AJ Styles, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, and The Miz. Other than this, United States Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title against Keith Lee and Riddle in a triple threat match.

Lacey Evans defeated Charlotte Flair on Monday Night RAW this past week and with that, she has earned herself a RAW Women's Championship match against Asuka at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021.

More matches for the pay-per-view will likely be announced this week on Friday Night SmackDown. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates on WWE Elimination Chamber.

Who do you think should be in the Elimination Chamber match for the Universal Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.