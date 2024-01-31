Fans being too critical of Vince McMahon's achievements; not giving him due credit, according to wrestling veteran

Former wrestler and WCW star Disco Inferno spoke about some of Vince McMahon's recent achievements before stepping back from his role as creative head in the WWE.

McMahon has been mired in controversy over the last week after a new lawsuit was filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. The lawsuit filed on January 25 accused McMahon of abuse and exploitation. The 78-year-old later issued a statement denouncing the allegations and stepped down from his role in TKO out of respect.

During a recent episode of Keepin' it 100 podcast, Inferno mentioned that of late, fans had looked over Vince's more recent accomplishments. He pointed out that The Bloodline story started under McMahon's creative direction and is till date, one of the best stories in wrestling. He claimed that the fans have been very critical of the former CEO and not given him credit where it was due.

"I think people are being way too critical of Vince McMahon's accomplishments. I think they think the last few years of Vince McMahon, they make it sound like it's a disaster and they're thankful that he's gone. He still produced some great television. Vince McMahon was in charge of creative when they started that Bloodline story, which is one of the better stories that we've seen in a very long time in professional wrestling. I think this fanbase was very willing to give Vince McMahon criticism and not give him credit where it was due, and very willing to give Tony Khan credit and not give him the criticism when it was due." [14:20 - 15:12]

Vince Russo recently spoke about an incident with Vince McMahon

Earlier this week on the Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about a conversation with Mr. McMahon back when he was working for the company. Russo recalled McMahon telling him that if he got to know the former WWE boss' true nature, he would not like him very much.

"It was just him and I, and we're talking somewhere between '97 and '99, whatever. He looked at me in the eye and he said to me, 'Vince, if you knew who I really was, you wouldn't like me.' And I'll be honest with you, I didn't go down that road because I didn't wanna know who he really was. I didn't wanna hear it. I'm here to write TV. Whatever you do, you do. That's 25 years ago and he said something like that to me," Russo said.

The former writer made it clear that he did not pose any follow-up questions to his boss, not wanting to know the grim details. However, he felt strange that Vince McMahon had another side to him.

