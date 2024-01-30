"I didn't wanna hear it" - Former WWE employee recalls weird conversation with Vince McMahon before abuse allegations (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about a conversation he had with Vince McMahon back in the day.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Vince McMahon was accused of sexual abuse and exploitation in a recent lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant. The details of this lawsuit rocked the wrestling world, and Vince immediately tendered his resignation.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that TKO CEO Ari Emanuel probably didn't know about the allegations before making a deal with WWE. He recalled a weird conversation with Vince McMahon back when he was the head writer. Russo stated that the boss told him if he knew what McMahon really was, he wouldn't like him.

"I remember sitting in Vince's living room table. It was just him and I, and we're talking somewhere between '97 and '99 whatever. He looked at me in the eye and he said to me, 'Vince, if you knew who I really was, you wouldn't like me.' And I'll be honest with you, I didn't go down that road because I didn't wanna know who he really was. I didn't wanna hear it. I'm here to write TV. Whatever you do, you do. That's 25 years ago and he said something like that to me. There's no way Ari was gonna play with that fire." [16:24 onwards]

During the Royal Rumble, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took a few questions about his father-in-law. However, Hunter did not have a straight-up answer and stated that it had been an incredible week for the company, so he chose to focus on the positives.

