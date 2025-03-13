Fans in disbelief as WWE star threatens to send Jade Cargill back to AEW

Fans couldn't believe what a top WWE Superstar posted on X last night in response to Jade Cargill's new profile picture. Naomi threatened to send Cargill back to AEW in her latest post.

It's been a while since Cargill arrived at World Wrestling Entertainment. Her run in the Stamford-based company has been a mixed bag thus far. Cargill spent months on end on the shelf following Naomi's attack on her on an episode of SmackDown in November.

Naomi recently admitted that she was the one who attacked Cargill, and the two have been feuding since then. The Storm recently changed her X profile picture to a still of her standing over Naomi, and the latter wasn't happy one bit. She threatened to send Cargill back to AEW.

"When my neck is healed I’m going to send your jacked big back raggedy a** back to where you came from."

Fans on X had a field day over Naomi's threat directed at Jade Cargill. Check out some of the most notable responses below:

Fans react to Naomi's threat (via X)

WWE and AEW have taken occasional shots at each other in the past

It all started with Triple H calling AEW a "pi**ant company" in 2019. Since then, both Triple H and Tony Khan, along with numerous wrestlers from both companies have fired shots at each other on social media. When All Elite Wrestling started, it didn't take long for its "A" show Dynamite to beat NXT in weekly ratings.

Unfortunately for AEW, a lot has changed over the past few years, and WWE NXT has beaten Dynamite on multiple occasions in recent memory. AEW is doing quite well at the moment though, and its fans believe the future is bright for the promotion.

Only time will tell whether the company will flourish or meet the same fate as WCW did back in 2001.

