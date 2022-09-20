“Get Bayley the title” - Fans are elated after The Role Model challenged Bianca Belair to end WWE RAW

The WWE Universe is rejoicing as WWE RAW ended with Bayley challenging Bianca Belair to a match at Extreme Rules for the RAW Women's Championship.
The main event of this week's RAW was a match between Alexa Bliss and the leader of Damage CTRL. Both put on a good fight, but in the end, Bayley emerged as the victor after she received some help for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
The show ended after Damage CTRL attacked the RAW Women's Champion, and Bayley challenged Belair to a title match at the upcoming premium live event.
Fans were elated over the finish to the match and the fact they would get to see the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion go for the title once again.
People are excited to see the current run of the former hugger.
Some are unhappy with Bianca's current reign as the champion and look forward to Bayley taking the title away from her.
People also appreciated Triple H for making the Women's division feel just as important and equal as the men's.
Fans also predicted what would happen at Extreme Rules. Some went on to try and fantasy book, the return of Sasha Banks and Naomi.
The WWE Universe also noted that the arena's lights dimmed during the main event and believed this was a tease for the return of The Fiend.
They also believe that WWE is subtly telling them that Alexa Bliss is turning heel and joining forces with Wyatt.
Bayley finally gets her title match against the EST of WWE
Before her injury last year, the leader of Damage CTRL was scheduled to have a rematch against Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Both these talented women were set to wrestle at Money In The Bank 2021 in an "I Quit" match for the title. Unfortunately, the former SmackDown Women's Champion suffered an injury, and the match did not occur.
Usually, there will be a stipulation for the matches at Extreme Rules. Hence, in the coming weeks, Bayley or Bianca may demand a stipulation for the title match.
Would you like to see Damage CTRL's leader dethrone Bianca Belair? Let us know in the comments section below.
A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here