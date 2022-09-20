“Get Bayley the title” - Fans are elated after The Role Model challenged Bianca Belair to end WWE RAW

The WWE Universe is rejoicing as WWE RAW ended with Bayley challenging Bianca Belair to a match at Extreme Rules for the RAW Women's Championship.

The main event of this week's RAW was a match between Alexa Bliss and the leader of Damage CTRL. Both put on a good fight, but in the end, Bayley emerged as the victor after she received some help for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The show ended after Damage CTRL attacked the RAW Women's Champion, and Bayley challenged Belair to a title match at the upcoming premium live event.

Fans were elated over the finish to the match and the fact they would get to see the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion go for the title once again.

People are excited to see the current run of the former hugger.

Some are unhappy with Bianca's current reign as the champion and look forward to Bayley taking the title away from her.

Some are unhappy with Bianca's current reign as the champion and look forward to Bayley taking the title away from her.

People also appreciated Triple H for making the Women's division feel just as important and equal as the men's.

Really good RAW and ending, made the women's division feel important. And two matches for Extreme Rules!

Since there was no crazy angle at the end, maybe this is Triple H trying to slowly condition the audience to view the women on the level as the men so that an Alexa/Bayley match won't look that out of place as a main event on Raw by next year. I'm for it

Fans also predicted what would happen at Extreme Rules. Some went on to try and fantasy book, the return of Sasha Banks and Naomi.

It'll be a Triple Threat if anything as it will also have Raquel & Shotzi cause Raquel & Aliyah are owed a Rematch after all. As Shotzi is now teaming w/ her!

I gotta say after that post-match you know that Bianca Belair will get her payback on Bayley. Same thing Alexa Bliss & Asuka, who should their payback too against Dakota Kai and Io Sky

Fun fact: Sasha Banks and Naomi are gonna return at Extreme Rules and help Bianca Belair win

The WWE Universe also noted that the arena's lights dimmed during the main event and believed this was a tease for the return of The Fiend.

They also believe that WWE is subtly telling them that Alexa Bliss is turning heel and joining forces with Wyatt.

yall see the lights flicker mid match... with alexa in the match??

The technical difficulties and now the lights go out for a sec? Tryna tell us sum? 🤔

Bayley finally gets her title match against the EST of WWE

Before her injury last year, the leader of Damage CTRL was scheduled to have a rematch against Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Both these talented women were set to wrestle at Money In The Bank 2021 in an "I Quit" match for the title. Unfortunately, the former SmackDown Women's Champion suffered an injury, and the match did not occur.

BREAKING NEWS: @itsBayleyWWE has suffered an injury while training and will be out approximately nine months. A replacement for her match against @BiancaBelairWWE at #MITB will be announced tonight on #SmackDown

Usually, there will be a stipulation for the matches at Extreme Rules. Hence, in the coming weeks, Bayley or Bianca may demand a stipulation for the title match.

Would you like to see Damage CTRL's leader dethrone Bianca Belair? Let us know in the comments section below.

