"Turns heel, joins The Bloodline & then a feud" - Fans feel a 34-year-old WWE star will join Roman Reigns' faction

Could Roman Reigns' Bloodline add Naomi as its newest member amidst the rumors of her WWE return?
Fans on Twitter have unanimously spoken out in favor of the booking decision, as many have backed the company to include the former SmackDown Women's Champion into the dominant faction.
Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of WWE on the May 16th episode of RAW after voicing their creative differences with Vince McMahon. The former WWE CEO recently gave up all his powers to make way for Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H to occupy his vacant positions.
The newly-appointed team has changed the backstage dynamic as talents hope to be a part of an exciting era. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have had a great relationship with Sasha Banks and Naomi, and it's no surprise that they are actively trying to reconcile with the former women's tag team champions.
Banks and Naomi are all but certain to make their way back to TV, and the WWE Universe has been offering multiple booking ideas for the duo. Naomi's addition to The Bloodline is at the top of their wishlist, as you can view in the tweets below:
Some suggested that Naomi becoming a Bloodline member and challenging Liv Morgan for the championship could improve the SmackDown women's division.
A high-profile heel turn and a potential feud with Sasha Banks may sound like a promising option, as noted below:
Some viewers even expressed their thoughts on seeing a female Bloodline consisting of Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, and Naomi!
The latest on the rumors of Sasha Banks and Naomi's WWE return
Plans change at the drop of a hat in professional wrestling, and despite the most recent speculation, fans will only have to believe it once they finally see Sasha and Naomi return to the company.
Banks and Naomi's comeback isn't "100% done" at this point, as Dave Meltzer provided a timely update during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. However, the belief behind the scenes is that the former women's champion will resume their run with the promotion, but we're not sure when that would happen.
Triple H might be preparing for a massive surprise to reintroduce Sasha Banks and Naomi, but what could it be?
