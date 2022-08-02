"Turns heel, joins The Bloodline & then a feud" - Fans feel a 34-year-old WWE star will join Roman Reigns' faction

Could Roman Reigns' Bloodline add Naomi as its newest member amidst the rumors of her WWE return?

Fans on Twitter have unanimously spoken out in favor of the booking decision, as many have backed the company to include the former SmackDown Women's Champion into the dominant faction.

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of WWE on the May 16th episode of RAW after voicing their creative differences with Vince McMahon. The former WWE CEO recently gave up all his powers to make way for Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H to occupy his vacant positions.

The newly-appointed team has changed the backstage dynamic as talents hope to be a part of an exciting era. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have had a great relationship with Sasha Banks and Naomi, and it's no surprise that they are actively trying to reconcile with the former women's tag team champions.

Banks and Naomi are all but certain to make their way back to TV, and the WWE Universe has been offering multiple booking ideas for the duo. Naomi's addition to The Bloodline is at the top of their wishlist, as you can view in the tweets below:

Jeremy Bennett @JBHuskers @RAWFShowtime @ExtremeGamer I still think Naomi with the Bloodline and Sasha solo on SD @RAWFShowtime @ExtremeGamer I still think Naomi with the Bloodline and Sasha solo on SD

Count The Rings 💍💍💍💍 @Marquee_styles Need them on Smackdown with Naomi put in the Bloodline Need them on Smackdown with Naomi put in the Bloodline https://t.co/Xuz4nyI9W8

Fidel Sasstro @Sempervive Bring Naomi back, put her in the Bloodline, let her punch people in the face. That's the glow I'm looking for now. Bring Naomi back, put her in the Bloodline, let her punch people in the face. That's the glow I'm looking for now.

Jeremiah Reese @JeremiahReese44 #naomi @Inside_TheRopes If they return, I wonder whats the chance of turning Naomi heel and having her join the bloodline? Look what it's done for the Usos and Roman for that matter. A dominant faction is always popular one way or another. Especially if they have most of the titles. #wwe @Inside_TheRopes If they return, I wonder whats the chance of turning Naomi heel and having her join the bloodline? Look what it's done for the Usos and Roman for that matter. A dominant faction is always popular one way or another. Especially if they have most of the titles. #wwe #naomi

Mo Hussin @MVO_32 WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists An agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to WWE.



- WrestlingNews Co An agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to WWE.- WrestlingNews Co https://t.co/lfpyWMdSot Get Naomi in the Bloodline twitter.com/wrestlepurists… Get Naomi in the Bloodline twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

Tootie @Tootie3341 twitter.com/wrestlefeature… Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



#WWERAW WrestlingNewsCo is reporting that an agreement has been made for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to the company. WrestlingNewsCo is reporting that an agreement has been made for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to the company.#WWERAW This would be an awesome way to bring in Naomi into The Bloodline. #WWERaw This would be an awesome way to bring in Naomi into The Bloodline. #WWERaw twitter.com/wrestlefeature…

19_Hockey @19_Hockey When Naomi is brought back to WWE, she NEEDS to be a part of the Bloodline. It would give her a bigger spotlight and it reinvigorates their image. She already has a title, so why not? When Naomi is brought back to WWE, she NEEDS to be a part of the Bloodline. It would give her a bigger spotlight and it reinvigorates their image. She already has a title, so why not?

Liam Cooper @ItsLiamCooper If Naomi returns to WWE i hope it’s part of the Bloodline. Makes logical sense, can go after the title and it freshens up that group. If Naomi returns to WWE i hope it’s part of the Bloodline. Makes logical sense, can go after the title and it freshens up that group.

Carl Rosser @Chill_factor_69 @WrestleOps Naomi needs to come back in all black and red as part of the Bloodline or not at all. WWe had their chance to do other things with her and either failed or just took too long. The time is now. @WrestleOps Naomi needs to come back in all black and red as part of the Bloodline or not at all. WWe had their chance to do other things with her and either failed or just took too long. The time is now.

Some suggested that Naomi becoming a Bloodline member and challenging Liv Morgan for the championship could improve the SmackDown women's division.

A high-profile heel turn and a potential feud with Sasha Banks may sound like a promising option, as noted below:

Brotha F’N Monty @MintyFresh30



Naomi turns heel, joins The Bloodline & then a feud between two head honchos on Smackdown



WOMENS DIVISION BALANCED! All I want for #Smackdown is Naomi & Sasha Banks to return and when everything seems all great and fine and then BOOM!Naomi turns heel, joins The Bloodline & then a feud between two head honchos on SmackdownWOMENS DIVISION BALANCED! All I want for #Smackdown is Naomi & Sasha Banks to return and when everything seems all great and fine and then BOOM! Naomi turns heel, joins The Bloodline & then a feud between two head honchos on Smackdown WOMENS DIVISION BALANCED!

Mikey Bats @MikeJBknows Hurry up and book Naomi into the Bloodline and have her take the title from Liv Morgan. #SmackDown Hurry up and book Naomi into the Bloodline and have her take the title from Liv Morgan. #SmackDown

R2DaBreezy @r2_dabreezy @bdbeneme @bgomez1107



That would CEMENT the Bloodline as the most dominant faction of all time. @ProWFinesse Yea! Bloodline has claimed to want ALL the gold. The story writes itself with Naomi turning heel and taking the SD women's title & Solo taking the Intercontinental title.That would CEMENT the Bloodline as the most dominant faction of all time. @bdbeneme @bgomez1107 @ProWFinesse Yea! Bloodline has claimed to want ALL the gold. The story writes itself with Naomi turning heel and taking the SD women's title & Solo taking the Intercontinental title. That would CEMENT the Bloodline as the most dominant faction of all time.

Kyle Jones @mhsbass



Put here there, replace an injured Becky with Sasha and give Asuka something to do by putting her in that trio.



Bianca/Sasha/Asuka v. Bayley/Iyo/Kai @WrestleOps Actually surprised that Naomi wasn't already in The Bloodline faction before the walk out.Put here there, replace an injured Becky with Sasha and give Asuka something to do by putting her in that trio.Bianca/Sasha/Asuka v. Bayley/Iyo/Kai @WrestleOps Actually surprised that Naomi wasn't already in The Bloodline faction before the walk out.Put here there, replace an injured Becky with Sasha and give Asuka something to do by putting her in that trio.Bianca/Sasha/Asuka v. Bayley/Iyo/Kai

TheSurge @GuruOfAllThings I Was just thinking this, what if Sasha and Naomi come back and both join the bloodline? hmmm. Naomi has obvious ties with the bloodline and sasha i could see doing good in that group. hmm. I Was just thinking this, what if Sasha and Naomi come back and both join the bloodline? hmmm. Naomi has obvious ties with the bloodline and sasha i could see doing good in that group. hmm.

Some viewers even expressed their thoughts on seeing a female Bloodline consisting of Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, and Naomi!

WINtage 🍯🍁 @VintageDigital1 Sasha, Naomi and Bianca.



As the Women's version of the Bloodline.



Please and thank you. Sasha, Naomi and Bianca.As the Women's version of the Bloodline.Please and thank you.

Ohm-I (Oh My) @mcohmi



The pop would be ridiculous. Imagine Bianca, Sasha, and Naomi all titled up just walking down the ramp past The Bloodline also all titled up going to the back, or vice versa.The pop would be ridiculous. #WWE Imagine Bianca, Sasha, and Naomi all titled up just walking down the ramp past The Bloodline also all titled up going to the back, or vice versa.The pop would be ridiculous. #WWE

The latest on the rumors of Sasha Banks and Naomi's WWE return

Plans change at the drop of a hat in professional wrestling, and despite the most recent speculation, fans will only have to believe it once they finally see Sasha and Naomi return to the company.

Banks and Naomi's comeback isn't "100% done" at this point, as Dave Meltzer provided a timely update during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. However, the belief behind the scenes is that the former women's champion will resume their run with the promotion, but we're not sure when that would happen.

Triple H might be preparing for a massive surprise to reintroduce Sasha Banks and Naomi, but what could it be?

Should Triple H book Naomi to join The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

