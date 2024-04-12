Fans are forgetting a key role Vince McMahon played in Cody Rhodes' WWE run, points out veteran (Exclusive)

While Cody Rhodes' win at WWE WrestleMania 40 and his overall success is largely attributed to his own hard work and Triple H's booking, a veteran has explained how a vital role played by Vince McMahon has been forgotten.

The American Nightmare has had a momentous journey, ever since his return to the Stamford-based promotion. While he was unable to take down Roman Reigns at last year's WrestleMania, this year he displayed exceptional grit and bagged the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The booking leading up to The Show of Shows has also received much praise, along with Triple H and Cody.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk about Cody's decision to call out Bruce Prichard's role in his success, Dutch Mantell pointed out that Vince McMahon was instrumental in bringing the newly crowned champion to the company from AEW.

"How quickly the opinion changes. Really if it wasn't for Vince McMahon, Cody wouldn't be there, but you can't mention him and Bruce was the other one... Vince is the guy that was, but is no more," said Mantell. [15:20 onwards]

The WWE veteran praised Triple H's booking as well

According to Dutch Mantell, Triple H steering the ship of WWE has resulted in a massive improvement in the women's division.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the veteran manager stated that the women's division was in shambles not too long back before Triple H fully took control. He praised the present women's division and said it's packed with an all-star cast and expects great storylines to come out of there.

"Remember a year or so ago, when the women's division was in chaos? They had really nobody, They didn't know what to do with it. Of course, it was under a different regime, I understand that. But now, they're packed. They're jammed. Like the men's division, they're jammed and they got angles on top of angles. And with the girls, now they got a really, really good all-female cast. And I just hope they can do some really good stories with it. They got the talent now, so let's see what they do with it," stated Mantell. [From 12:35 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H plans to do next in the new era of WWE, especially its women's division.

