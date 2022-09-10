“Why Ronda again?” - Fans frustrated over Ronda Rousey’s title match at WWE Extreme Rules

The Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey is set to challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's title at WWE Extreme Rules.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Ronda Rousey competed in a fatal five-way Elimination Match and secured an opportunity to challenge Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules.

The match seemed to be a child's play for the Baddest Woman on the Planet as she won the match in a fairly quick fashion against Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Lacey Evans.

With Rousey set to face Liv Morgan for the third time this year, fans are frustrated about the two superstars competing each other once again.

Fans questioned WWE's decision to grant the Rowdy Superstar back-to-back title opportunities.

Travis @celebagent1909 @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RondaRousey Not again?!? Why do we keep giving #rousey the title shots ahead the girls in the locker room? According to the rules she loses and gets back in the back of the line. @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RondaRousey Not again?!? Why do we keep giving #rousey the title shots ahead the girls in the locker room? According to the rules she loses and gets back in the back of the line.

Aidan @aidxn03_ @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RondaRousey stop giving ronda opportunity after opportunity give it to someone else @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RondaRousey stop giving ronda opportunity after opportunity give it to someone else

Fans also claimed that Liv Morgan will make history by being the first person to defeat the Baddest Woman on the Planet on three different occasions.

Fans of Rousey hoped she would regain the title and even predicted that she would squash the current SmackDown Women's Champion.

Adam @Adam40348552 @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RondaRousey Ronda ain’t losing to Liv the 3rd time. With the way Ronda has been booked as a heel in suspension and destroying officials, I can see her squashing Liv to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. I like Liv’s reign as champion but she won’t win this time. @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RondaRousey Ronda ain’t losing to Liv the 3rd time. With the way Ronda has been booked as a heel in suspension and destroying officials, I can see her squashing Liv to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. I like Liv’s reign as champion but she won’t win this time.

Some fans were upset with this match happening yet again and claimed they would not be able to watch the match since it was going to be a snooze fest.

A fan was also unhappy with Liv Morgan's current run and want to see her drop the title.

Michael Burkett @mike_burkett_ @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RondaRousey Please just take the belt off Liv, I like her but man having the belt has shown she’s got some polishing to do. @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RondaRousey Please just take the belt off Liv, I like her but man having the belt has shown she’s got some polishing to do.

Ronda Rousey is currently under investigation

Last week on SmackDown, Rousey attacked Adam Pearce and locked him in an armbar after he called the former SmackDown Women's champion the biggest b***h he had ever met.

This week on SmackDown, Michael Cole revealed that Rousey is being internally investigated for her actions.

"I have been told that Ronda Rousey has been disciplined internally and the results will not be made public. Sources have told me this, WWE official Adam Pearce has gotten carried away, he's aired the dirty laundry publicly, hence the reason this investigation was taken behind the scenes with Ronda," Michael Cole said. [H/T fightful.com]

Mike Gilbert @MikeGilbert311 #SDLive announced an internal investigation of Rouseys attack on officials. Disparages Adam Pearce for airing dirty laundry in public. Triple H is #TeamPetty #SDLive announced an internal investigation of Rouseys attack on officials. Disparages Adam Pearce for airing dirty laundry in public. Triple H is #TeamPetty https://t.co/4eLwklnPHi

While the investigation is still underway and given fans are frustrated over the fact that Rousey will be facing Liv Morgan yet again, WWE may make a last-minute decision to change Liv's opponent for Extreme Rules.

Extreme Rules is scheduled to take place on October 8th and with a little less than a month left for the event, we could see changes to the match card. We will have to wait and see.

What is your take on Rousey facing Liv Morgan for the third time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

