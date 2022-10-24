Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that the Maximum Male Models can't go on for much longer on WWE TV.

When LA Knight (fka Max Dupri) made his way to the main roster, he teased the arrival of his Maximum Male Models. Over the next several weeks, anticipation grew as to who would be the members of this new faction. Finally, ma.cé (Mace) and mån.sôör (Mansoor) emerged as the two breakout models for the stable. They were later joined by Maxxine Dupri, who served as the Director of Talent for the team.

During Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell said that WWE should look to shelf the gimmick and come up with something new for ma.cé and mån.sôör. The veteran mentioned that it often happens in wrestling, where dud gimmicks have to make way for more entertaining acts.

"This is what happens in wrestling. Sometimes if you have a gimmick that fails, well just push it to the side and then come up with another idea. The fans don't give a c**p. If it didn't get over, everybody's thinking give us something we can kinda enjoy. They can come up with something else that those Maximum Male Models can do and it may be entertaining. But as it was, it was not entertaining and I didn't even know the purpose of it and nobody did either," said Mantell. [From 3:13 - 3:45]

Maximum Male Models had a falling out with Max Dupri on WWE SmackDown

Tensions between the Maximum Male Models and their visionary reached a boiling point a couple of weeks ago on the Blue brand.

Max grew frustrated with the group for always posing for photographs. In a backstage segment, Dupri mentioned that he was done with the faction and reverted to his old gimmick of LA Knight.

Knight also went on to defeat his former client månsôör in a highly personal battle last week on SmackDown. He then cut a promo on the WWE Universe and turned heel.

