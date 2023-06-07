Fans go wild after WWE Hall of Famer reportedly declines offer to return and work with Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans is one of the most polarising superstars in WWE right now, with fans split about their desire to see her on the weekly shows. Those opinions were amplified when it was reported that WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter refused to return to the company to work with her.

The Sassy Southern Belle recently returned to the Stamford-based company on the most recent episode of SmackDown. She took on Zelina Vega in a Money in the Bank qualifying ladder match. However, her return ended in dismal fashion after she was defeated within just three minutes.

Following the match, WrestleVotes noted on Twitter that Sgt. Slaughter was asked by WWE to appear in Lacey Evans' return vignettes in January. However, the former WWF Champion declined.

"Adding to the Lacey Evans / Sgt. Slaughter story… back in January WWE asked Sarge to appear in the Lacey return vignettes, where he would 'teach' & pass down the Cobra Clutch. Slaughter adamantly denied any involvement," WrestleVotes tweeted.

Fans went wild on social media after this report was revealed.

👆K.S.P 👆 @KSP20629823 @WrestleVotes Honestly, this has been the best feud lacy Evans has been in, and it's not even on WWE programming @WrestleVotes Honestly, this has been the best feud lacy Evans has been in, and it's not even on WWE programming

T7467X @T7467X @WrestleVotes Good. He needs to stay away and not ruin what respect he has from fans. No one cares about Lacey @WrestleVotes Good. He needs to stay away and not ruin what respect he has from fans. No one cares about Lacey

Dutch Mantell urged WWE to utilize Lacey Evans better moving forward

The 33-year-old female star has been repackaged numerous times as a babyface or heel over the last couple of years. However, none of her gimmicks has gotten over with the fans.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell urged WWE's creative team to book the former US Marine better.

"She's not boring. To me, she'd be easy to book because she's doing half the work before she gets there. I thought she did the greatest thing when she told, 'I did all this for you people. Then you come out here and you boo me?' So she's putting the heat on the people. Not on her opponent, not on another wrestler. She's putting the heat on the people, and that's the easiest type of heat to get and she did it well. But like I've said a thousand times, this is just a week of this year, they've got 51 weeks this year. Do something with that girl." [44:02 - 44:46]

Lacey Evans is undoubtedly a talented wrestler, and has the ability to draw heat through her character. It remains to be seen if that potential will be harnessed by Triple H in the coming months following her most recent return.

