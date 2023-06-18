Roman Reigns received a message from Bobby Lashley after The Usos' betrayal, leaving the WWE Universe intrigued.

On SmackDown this week, Jey and Jimmy Uso finally freed themselves from The Bloodline and attacked The Tribal Chief to a loud pop. Fans showered Reigns with chants of "You deserve it" after SmackDown went off the air.

WWE shared the video of a dejected Roman Reigns on its official Instagram handle, and it quickly garnered a massive amount of views.

One comment stood out, though, posted by none other than Reigns' former rival Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty put a 'telephone' emoji in his comment, hinting that he wants Reigns to call him. Lashley's comment received more than 400 responses from WWE fans.

Let's check out some of the most notable responses in the screengrab below:

WWE fans react to Bobby Lashley's comment directed at Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley aren't exactly strangers

Bobby Lashley has feuded with Roman Reigns on a bunch of occasions in the past. Back in 2018, Lashley made his big return to WWE and kicked off a feud with Reigns shortly after.

The All Mighty pinned Reigns at Extreme Rules 2018 to bag a massive win against The Big Dog. Mere days later, Reigns exacted revenge on Lashley and defeated him on an episode of WWE RAW.

Two years ago, Roman Reigns had a chat with Men’s Health magazine and heaped big praise on Bobby Lashley and Big E.

Check out his comments below:

“Everybody’s built a really solid package. Just the two guys I was in there with on Monday, Bobby Lashley and Big E—very different physiques, but both top-tier, world-class athletes. Not only with the way they look, but the numbers they can put up in the gym. I’m sure if you put a stopwatch on them, too, it’d be pretty impressive the way they can move,'' said Reigns.

Lashley and Reigns were involved in several Six-Man Tag Team matches back in 2019. The reunited Shield took on Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre in a bunch of multi-man bouts, with The Hounds of Justice coming out victorious in every match.

Lashley's emoji hints that he wants The Tribal Chief to give him a call. Is Lashley interested in forming an alliance with Reigns? A team-up between these two powerhouses somewhere down the line would be a must-see attraction.

For now, though, Reigns is set to team up with Solo Sikoa against The Usos at WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

What do you make of Bobby Lashley's comment addressed to Reigns? Sound off in the comment section!

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes