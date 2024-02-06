Fans lash out at WWE for censoring "Rocky s*cks" chants after RAW went off the air

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter to lash out at the company for censoring chants in support of Cody Rhodes after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW went off the air.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Rhodes was supposed to announce his opponent for WrestleMania 40. However, The American Nightmare headed backstage after setting up The Rock's return. The Great One stood face-to-face with Roman Reigns, and WWE later announced that the two real-life cousins would be at a special WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press event this week.

This did not sit well with fans, and they started calling out The People's Champ and the Stamford-based promotion for ruining Cody Rhodes' story. The American Nightmare has since been trending across several social media platforms.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the audience continued to show their support for Rhodes with chants of "We want Cody" and "Rocky s*cks."

WWE's Twitter handle posted a behind-the-scenes video of Sami Zayn coming to Cody Rhodes' aid after the show went off the air as he was getting beat up by Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura.

However, several fans claimed that the company censored chants in the video posted on Twitter, so they started commenting on it.

One asked the company to unmute the crowd.

A Twitter user let WWE know their feelings on the matter.

One wrote that they do not care about the video and simply want the company to change their WrestleMania 40 plans.

A fan asked if the Stamford-based promotion has decided to change the match card.

One fan boldly claimed Cody Rhodes was more famous than The Rock in WWE.

Another asked the company to let Cody finish his story.

Another asked the company to show the uncensored video where fans were chanting in support of Cody Rhodes.

Another claimed that chants against The Rock were extremely loud in the arena.

Former WWE writer believes The Rock will put more "heat" on Roman Reigns

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that The Rock will not lose to Roman Reigns in a potential match at WrestleMania 40 because he believes the wrestling business is all about yourself.

"Bro, why would [The] Rock do the job for Reigns? [Do] you think [The] Rock gives one s**t about, pardon my French, one c**p about getting more heat on Roman Reigns, which gets more people behind [him]? Bro, this is the wrestling business. The wrestling business is about me, myself and I," Russo said.

Fans continue to show their support for Cody Rhodes and want the Stamford-based promotion to let him finish his story by dethroning Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for the star's future.

Do you think The American Nightmare will finish his story this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

