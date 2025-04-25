Fans outraged as Stephanie McMahon guarantees WWE Hall of Fame spot to controversial RAW Superstar

Stephanie McMahon believes a current WWE Superstar is bound to enter the Hall of Fame somewhere down the line, and fans aren't happy. McMahon told Logan Paul in a backstage conversation that he'll be a WWE Hall of Famer one day.
Logan Paul took on former WWE Champion AJ Styles in a singles match at WrestleMania 41 and defeated the veteran. He later shared a BTS vlog from The Show of Shows, featuring a conversation with Stephanie McMahon.
McMahon told Paul he would get into the WWE Hall of Fame someday. Check out her comments below:
“Yeah, I know. I think it will definitely happen. You’re so talented. Yeah, you just have to not give up, right? Just stick with it. No matter what happens, just stick with it, ‘cause it’s the journey that makes you. And it’s their journey with you that makes it a success.” [H/T CageSideSeats]
The comment didn't sit well with many fans on social media. Check out some of the reactions on X:
Stephanie McMahon herself is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer
Stephanie was introduced as an on-screen character on WWE TV in the late 90s and was put into the white-hot feud between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker. She became a top heel on the main roster, and her popularity rose as years passed.
McMahon did have a lengthy run as a babyface authority figure at the height of the Ruthless Aggression Era in the early 2000s, when she was the SmackDown GM.
McMahon's husband and WWE CCO, Triple H, is now a two-time Hall of Famer. She is also bound to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame shortly, with The Game possibly inducting her.