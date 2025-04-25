Fans outraged as Stephanie McMahon guarantees WWE Hall of Fame spot to controversial RAW Superstar

Stephanie McMahon believes a current WWE Superstar is bound to enter the Hall of Fame somewhere down the line, and fans aren't happy. McMahon told Logan Paul in a backstage conversation that he'll be a WWE Hall of Famer one day.

Ad

Logan Paul took on former WWE Champion AJ Styles in a singles match at WrestleMania 41 and defeated the veteran. He later shared a BTS vlog from The Show of Shows, featuring a conversation with Stephanie McMahon.

McMahon told Paul he would get into the WWE Hall of Fame someday. Check out her comments below:

“Yeah, I know. I think it will definitely happen. You’re so talented. Yeah, you just have to not give up, right? Just stick with it. No matter what happens, just stick with it, ‘cause it’s the journey that makes you. And it’s their journey with you that makes it a success.” [H/T CageSideSeats]

Ad

Trending

Ad

The comment didn't sit well with many fans on social media. Check out some of the reactions on X:

Fans aren't thrilled with the prediction (via X)

Stephanie McMahon herself is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer

Stephanie was introduced as an on-screen character on WWE TV in the late 90s and was put into the white-hot feud between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker. She became a top heel on the main roster, and her popularity rose as years passed.

Ad

McMahon did have a lengthy run as a babyface authority figure at the height of the Ruthless Aggression Era in the early 2000s, when she was the SmackDown GM.

McMahon's husband and WWE CCO, Triple H, is now a two-time Hall of Famer. She is also bound to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame shortly, with The Game possibly inducting her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More