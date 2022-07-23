"Make WWE great again"- Fans overjoyed as Triple H returns to duty as EVP of Talent Relations

WWE's announcement of Triple H's return as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations was met with a flurry of positive responses from fans around the world.
WWE recently issued a press release announcing that Hunter "will resume his executive position" with the company effective immediately. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Triple H is slated to take over John Laurinaitis' duties, who has been on administrative leave since last month:
The WWE Universe seems to be overjoyed with the latest developments. The King of Kings' fans from around the globe took to social media to express their happiness. Embedded below is a compilation of some tweets:
Triple H recently addressed the talent at the WWE Performance Center
Triple H suffered a life-threatening health scare in 2021, forcing him to scale back on his usual workload. He retired from in-ring competition due to the same issue.
It was recently reported that The Game declared that he was "back" in a speech at the company's Performance Center last month. However, it wasn't made clear at the time what that meant as he didn't clear the air:
"According to multiple sources, Paul Levesque was in Orlando today and spoke at the Performance Center. Of the people I heard from, Levesque stated "he's back" - it is unknown what that entails but that was the wording I was given," John Pollock of POST Wrestling said in a tweet.
Hunter was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 38 where he formally announced his retirement and thanked the fans before leaving his boots in the ring:
His wife, Stephanie McMahon, serves as the company's interim CEO and Chairwoman. She obtained the role after Vince McMahon stepped back from his duties due to an ongoing investigation.
Triple H received high-praise from the WWE Universe while in charge of NXT. The former black and gold brand put on some of the most memorable shows and events in recent history. Fans are clamoring for the same from the main roster with The Cerebral Assassin at the helm.
