"Make WWE great again"- Fans overjoyed as Triple H returns to duty as EVP of Talent Relations

WWE's announcement of Triple H's return as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations was met with a flurry of positive responses from fans around the world.

WWE recently issued a press release announcing that Hunter "will resume his executive position" with the company effective immediately. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Triple H is slated to take over John Laurinaitis' duties, who has been on administrative leave since last month:

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston Prichard is no longer overseeing talent relations. Laurinaitis is still on administrative leave, which he's been on since last month when the Wall Street Journal reported on his and Vince McMahon's relationships with women at WWE who were paid millions to sign NDAs. Prichard is no longer overseeing talent relations. Laurinaitis is still on administrative leave, which he's been on since last month when the Wall Street Journal reported on his and Vince McMahon's relationships with women at WWE who were paid millions to sign NDAs.

The WWE Universe seems to be overjoyed with the latest developments. The King of Kings' fans from around the globe took to social media to express their happiness. Embedded below is a compilation of some tweets:

VERY happy to see this @EscobarWWE The true Boss Man is back.VERY happy to see this @TripleH @EscobarWWE The true Boss Man is back. VERY happy to see this 🙏

Julia Randazzo @CatMomOf8 @TripleH Hey Triple H!!!! I'm very happy to see you where you should be! Now, MAKE WWE GREAT AGAIN!!!! Please!!!! Bring back talent!!!! If they will come back. @TripleH Hey Triple H!!!! I'm very happy to see you where you should be! Now, MAKE WWE GREAT AGAIN!!!! Please!!!! Bring back talent!!!! If they will come back.

Joshua Smith @SagaDMW @TripleH This is absolutely wonderful news. As a lifelong fan of the WWE, it's obvious when there are people that genuinely care about the state of modern wrestling/sports entertainment - and you'd be hard-pressed to find someone better than you for the job. @TripleH This is absolutely wonderful news. As a lifelong fan of the WWE, it's obvious when there are people that genuinely care about the state of modern wrestling/sports entertainment - and you'd be hard-pressed to find someone better than you for the job.

Its great to know you are healthy, thats the most important thing @TripleH Welcome Back KingIts great to know you are healthy, thats the most important thing @TripleH Welcome Back KingIts great to know you are healthy, thats the most important thing

Easye401 @Easye4011 @The_LukeKurtis @TripleH About damn time! Let’s get back to business and what’s best for business. @The_LukeKurtis @TripleH About damn time! Let’s get back to business and what’s best for business.

Happiness Is SRK ❤ @Challa_SRKian @TripleH You should become authority again and indulge in best storyline for top star wrestlers @TripleH You should become authority again and indulge in best storyline for top star wrestlers

Robert Carey @robeskimo @TripleH They made a mess while you were away God speed and wish you good health @TripleH They made a mess while you were away God speed and wish you good health

Perfect @EvilVillainCell @TripleH Okay now being back Sasha and Naomi @TripleH Okay now being back Sasha and Naomi

It's Great To Have You Back, Hunter! @TripleH It's Time To Play The Game . . .It's Great To Have You Back, Hunter! @TripleH It's Time To Play The Game . . . It's Great To Have You Back, Hunter!

Triple H recently addressed the talent at the WWE Performance Center

Triple H suffered a life-threatening health scare in 2021, forcing him to scale back on his usual workload. He retired from in-ring competition due to the same issue.

It was recently reported that The Game declared that he was "back" in a speech at the company's Performance Center last month. However, it wasn't made clear at the time what that meant as he didn't clear the air:

"According to multiple sources, Paul Levesque was in Orlando today and spoke at the Performance Center. Of the people I heard from, Levesque stated "he's back" - it is unknown what that entails but that was the wording I was given," John Pollock of POST Wrestling said in a tweet.

Hunter was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 38 where he formally announced his retirement and thanked the fans before leaving his boots in the ring:

His wife, Stephanie McMahon, serves as the company's interim CEO and Chairwoman. She obtained the role after Vince McMahon stepped back from his duties due to an ongoing investigation.

Triple H received high-praise from the WWE Universe while in charge of NXT. The former black and gold brand put on some of the most memorable shows and events in recent history. Fans are clamoring for the same from the main roster with The Cerebral Assassin at the helm.

