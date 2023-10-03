Fans pay tribute to Bray Wyatt during major title match on WWE RAW

Fans suddenly paid tribute to Bray Wyatt during an important title match tonight on WWE RAW.

Gunther was supposed to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Tommaso Ciampa at WWE Fastlane, and the contract signing was scheduled for tonight. However, during the contract signing segment, Ciampa demanded that their title match take place tonight, and The Ring General agreed.

During the start of the match, fans suddenly took out their phone and paid tribute to Bray Wyatt, who passed away on August 24, 2023, due to a heart attack. The phone flashlights were used to indicate fireflies, which had become a key part of Wyatt's gimmick and entrance. The fireflies made their presence felt tonight on RAW as well.

After the show returned from commercial, everything returned back to normal, and the match continued. Following a hard-fought battle, Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Tommaso Ciampa after choking him out.

Following the match, the rest of Imperium came down to the ring and attacked Ciampa as Gunther left the arena.

Johnny Gargano then returned to save his best friend. Together, they hit their signature move on Vinci to close out the show.

