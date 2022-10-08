"Villain you say?" - Wrestling fans react to WWE possibly teasing Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules with another hint

Wrestling fans have once again come up with interesting theories regarding Bray Wyatt's potential return to WWE.

WWE recently released their official theme song for Extreme Rules 2022 titled Villain. Interestingly enough, this could be a reference to Wyatt's current bio on Twitter.

"A villain is just a victim from a different story." reads Wyatt's current Twitter bio.

Fans took to social media to take note of the same and also replied to WWE's tweet with GIFs of the former Universal Champion.

It has been over a year since Bray Wyatt last competed inside the squared circle. He never signed a deal with any major promotion after his release from WWE in 2021.

During his time in WWE, the former Universal Champion established his popularity courtesy of numerous gimmicks.

Dutch Mantell claimed that he has lost interest in the Bray Wyatt-White Rabbit storyline

Over the last few weeks, WWE has dropped numerous teasers and hints surrounding the White Rabbit. However, there is no confirmation that the White Rabbit storyline is officially leading to Bray Wyatt's return.

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell seems to have lost interest in the ongoing storyline. On a recent edition of SmackDown, a fan carried a sign that read, "Revel in what you are."

Speaking on the same subject, Mantell claimed that he didn't care about the meaning behind it:

"I knew it was a planted sign. I just don't know what it means and I didn't even know that it related to the white rabbit. And at this point, I don't even care," Mantell said. "Wrestling fans are funny. They get p**sed off, 'Man I'll never come back to this c**p again.' Guess what? Next week, they're back there. 'Oh, I got over it. I'm gonna give them one more chance.' And they go in there again."

It now remains to be seen if Bray Wyatt will indeed return to WWE in the near future or not.

