"He's back" - Fans react to Cody Rhodes' potential return and win at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

After the recent announcement of the Royal Rumble 2023, fans are excited to see a potential Cody Rhodes return and win at the Alamodome.

Cody Rhodes shocked the world when he became the first wrestler to jump ship from AEW to WWE. During his time with his former company, Rhodes was a 3-time TNT Champion and was also one of the Executive Vice Presidents of the company. Earlier this year, he made his comeback in WWE.

The American Nightmare had a fabulous series of matches with The Visionary, where he came out on top on every occasion. However, he was injured while training for his third match against Seth Rollins, causing Rhodes to be out of action for over nine months.

WWE recently announced that Royal Rumble 2023 will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Fans were thrilled to hear the news and with that, they began speculating on Rhodes' potential return and win at the upcoming Royal Rumble match. Here's what fans are expecting from The American Nightmare:

Enigma ❔ @00Thelone5man @WWE @Alamodome @ExpressNews Cody entiers at number 29, crowd goes wild, and he wins it all. And will Dethrones Roman Reigns reign at WrestleMania. @WWE @Alamodome @ExpressNews Cody entiers at number 29, crowd goes wild, and he wins it all. And will Dethrones Roman Reigns reign at WrestleMania. https://t.co/CFspksX5n7

While the majority of fans expect Rhodes to be the winner, there are several who think Big E and The Rock might win in Texas.

FearLeRR @Richard34769122 @WWE @Alamodome @ExpressNews I hope Big E could win the rumble then face Roman at Mania for the title. @WWE @Alamodome @ExpressNews I hope Big E could win the rumble then face Roman at Mania for the title. https://t.co/d3xNUpCdDx

It will be interesting to see if the audience's pick returns on time to participate and win the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Vince Russo thinks Cody Rhodes can become champion without pinning Roman Reigns

The American Nightmare was a fan favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns and end his tyranny as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Fans wanted The Tribal Chief to drop the belts in the UK against Drew McIntyre, but Solo Sikoa's arrival allowed Reigns to remain champion.

However, WWE veteran Vince Russo has other plans for Cody Rhodes to become the champion without pinning Roman Reigns. On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo said that he wants to see The Rock win the titles off Roman and relinquish it the following night. He further said that a tournament should take place to crown a new champion:

"You're starting to get those pieces in place now and then you do a total reset with somebody else and if you put Cody in that kind of a tournament environment and he wins it? Okay, let's see how Cody does as a babyface champion." [46:24-47:02]

It would be interesting to see how the world title picture would look in 2023. Currently, Rhodes is expected to return in early 2023.

Do you think Cody Rhodes can dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section below.

