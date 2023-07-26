The WWE Universe had a field day over Dominik Mysterio's response to an 11-year-old fan who called him "Rhea Ripley's little bi**h."

It goes without saying that The Judgment Day saved Dominik's waning career. Ever since Dominik joined the heel faction last September, he has done some remarkable work and is one of the most hated heels on WWE TV today.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's friendship has grown tenfold over the past year. The two young guns are now romantically involved on WWE programming. Dominik recently had a chat with fans while appearing on a podcast. An 11-year-old fan asked him to share how it feels to be "Rhea Ripley's little bit*h." The NXT North American Champion had a hearty laugh over the question, and here's how he responded:

“Oh man, you know it feels great, actually. It’s a blessing in disguise because I mean, look what The Judgment Day has done for me, what Rhea has done for me. I wouldn’t consider myself her little B, but more of like friends." [H/T RSN]

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are now inseparable

Rhea Ripley has come a long way, from beating the tar out of Dominik Mysterio to being in love with him on TV. The two stars never shy away from expressing their feelings for each other on social media. In a clip recently shot on SmackDown, Dominik could be seen kissing Ripley on the head in a wholesome moment.

While speaking with Under the Ring, Ripley credited Dominik for being a heat magnet:

"Being out there while he gets booed is quite deafening. It’s really cool to hear. I can’t even hear what he’s saying most of the time when he’s talking next to me on a microphone, that’s how loud the crowd can be, and I’ve never heard someone get such a reaction so quickly like Dom does. The only time I've heard a loud reaction like that is WrestleMania or a PLE. It's very rare that I hear the crowd get that loud for someone, especially so quickly. He doesn't even have to say anything." [H/T Fightful]

Rhea Ripley is quite active on Twitter, and the video of Dominik Mysterio's response is bound to come to her notice soon. It would be interesting to see how Ripley reacts to Mysterio's reaction to the 11-year-old fan.

What do you think of the 11-year-old fan's claim? Do you believe the same? Let us know in the comments section below.

