Fans react as an emotional Charlotte Flair makes tearful confession about Andrade

The WWE Universe has reacted to Charlotte Flair's emotional confession about her split with Andrade. The Queen couldn't control her emotions during a new interview.

Ad

Flair and Andrade got married in 2022. Their divorce was finalized in October 2024, mere months after Flair filed for it. Both wrestlers currently work for WWE.

In a new interview on The Sherri Shepherd Show, Charlotte Flair opened up about her divorce from Andrade and was in tears while talking about her personal life. Here's what she said:

"I felt like I was failing at my job. I felt like I was failing in my personal life and the embarrassment of being divorced again and then being compared to my father. Hold on, let me gather myself. When I made the decision to file for divorce, the only thing I kept thinking was I just didn't want anyone to know. Like, 'Oh my gosh, I've failed again,'" she said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The WWE Universe had a lot to say about Flair's comments on X. Check out some of the most notable replies that her confession received:

Fans had conflicting reactions to Flair's comments (screenshots via X)

Charlotte Flair is fully focused on a massive outing

The Queen will take on WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in a title match at WrestleMania 41 this month. Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year to earn a shot at Stratton's title belt.

Ad

Ad

The buildup to the match has been underwhelming so far, and fans also believe Flair buried her opponent during a debate on a recent episode of SmackDown.

The WWE Universe is rooting for Tiffany to beat Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows and retain her Women's title. Many others are looking forward to seeing Flair take another step toward breaking her father's record of 16 world titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback