"Your match is going to get stolen"- Fans react as former WWE Champion calls out The Rock for WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins recently turned quite a few heads on social media by seemingly calling out The Rock for a WWE WrestleMania 39 match.

The Visionary responded to a USA Network tweet and said that The Rock should face him next year if he wants to have the greatest match of his career.

Here's what the former WWE Champion tweeted regarding a potential showdown with The Great One:

"If he wants to have the greatest match of his life, my dance card is open," wrote Seth Rollins.

As expected, fans shared their reactions to Rollins' comments and were quick to send a warning to Roman Reigns.

Based on all the rumors in the wrestling world, WWE reportedly wants The Tribal Chief to main event WrestleMania 39 with Dwayne Johnson.

Seth Rollins, however, has emerged as a potential opponent for The Rock with his latest teaser.

The Twitterati also gave their honest opinions on the former Shield member possibly "stealing" Roman Reigns' WrestleMania match, as you can view below:

Harley Goated Ws @HarleyIsADraw @WWERollins @WWERomanReigns ayo dawg you need to call Rock out quickly otherwise your match is going to get stolen. PERSONALLY I wouldn't take this big dog. You need to call Rock out ASAP. Unless you wanna hide away from Rock then you do you but if I was you I'd call him out right now tbh. @WWERollins @WWERomanReigns ayo dawg you need to call Rock out quickly otherwise your match is going to get stolen. PERSONALLY I wouldn't take this big dog. You need to call Rock out ASAP. Unless you wanna hide away from Rock then you do you but if I was you I'd call him out right now tbh.

シノア @ShinoaHiragi456 @WWERollins Love you Rollins but we all prefer this + Cody owned you @WWERollins Love you Rollins but we all prefer this + Cody owned you https://t.co/VB735Uwqwm

i @spottydogdaddy @WWERollins Nah that match is for the tribal chief we all know that’s the set up @WWERollins Nah that match is for the tribal chief we all know that’s the set up

Zack @ZackWallace @WWERollins Just dont know if Dwayne Johnson will take a superplex off the top rope and roll into a stalling Falcon Arrow… @WWERollins Just dont know if Dwayne Johnson will take a superplex off the top rope and roll into a stalling Falcon Arrow…

the author @blue_spaces @WWERollins As amazing as that would be, I wonder if @WWERomanReigns would have something to say about that 🤭 @WWERollins As amazing as that would be, I wonder if @WWERomanReigns would have something to say about that 🤭

may @jnkrupt @WWERollins @WWERomanReigns u gon let him take ur match away like that? @WWERollins @WWERomanReigns u gon let him take ur match away like that?

Brady Wright @Tatoonin @WWERollins Unfortunately the sheep want the story they have been fed not the greatest match and this might be the only time Roman does actually show up next year- btw where was theory with his Mib last night with Roman by himself taking a claymore? @WWERollins Unfortunately the sheep want the story they have been fed not the greatest match and this might be the only time Roman does actually show up next year- btw where was theory with his Mib last night with Roman by himself taking a claymore?

Dr.Doom @CheeseOnTofu1 @WWERollins Nah we rather see Roman and the Rock. @WWERollins Nah we rather see Roman and the Rock.

While most fans favored seeing the Samoan cousins finally battle it out in a singles match, a few ardent Seth Rollins supporters backed the former Universal Champion to get the sought-after WrestleMania spot instead of Roman Reigns.

🌴🌞🐚Briee Gist🌴🐚🌞 @BriannaGist_ @WWERollins Book the Match Hunter. Forget Roman, this is the Marquee match you want guys. @WWERollins Book the Match Hunter. Forget Roman, this is the Marquee match you want guys.

Smashville Still @HouseStill @WWERollins The man @TheRock can barely move. Would not be suited to a man of your TALENTS MR ROLLINS. Hell of a name to be associated with however.... @WWERollins The man @TheRock can barely move. Would not be suited to a man of your TALENTS MR ROLLINS. Hell of a name to be associated with however....

Who will The Rock face at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Dwayne Johnson last wrestled an official match when he squashed Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. Speculation of the Hollywood megastar's in-ring return has cropped up regularly in recent years, even more so after Roman Reigns began his historic world championship run as a heel in 2020.

As we had reported a couple of weeks back, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is still currently the planned main event for WrestleMania 39.

Unless The Brahma Bull is forced into pursuing a more important assignment than wrestling at WrestleMania, the 10-time world champion is on course to return and face Roman Reigns in April 2023.

Is Rock vs. Reigns WWE's best option to headline WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

