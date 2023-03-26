Twitter had a field day over former WWE Champion CM Punk, telling Rey Mysterio that he had been wanting to punch Dominik Mysterio since he was a kid.
On last night's edition of WWE SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio went too far and yelled at his mother. This was the limit for Rey Mysterio, who had been avoiding a confrontation with his son for a while now. Rey approached Dominik and punched him to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.
Soon after, former WWE Superstar CM Punk shared a comment on Instagram and told Rey Mysterio that he had been wanting to punch Dominik since 2010. The comment received tons of hilarious responses from fans on Twitter.
Check out some of the reactions below:
CM Punk is no stranger to Dominik Mysterio
In early 2010, CM Punk was one of the hottest heels on WWE TV. He was the leader of The Straight Edge Society and kicked off a feud with Rey Mysterio on the road to WrestleMania 26.
During the feud, Punk once confronted the Mysterio family in the ring and slapped the WWE legend in front of his wife and kids. During the segment, Punk also addressed Dominik and threatened to brutalize Rey in front of him.
Mysterio went on to exact revenge on Punk at WrestleMania 26 with a big win over him.
Dominik Mysterio has come a long way since then. He has consistently been one of the most hilarious acts on WWE TV for a while now.
His stint with The Judgment Day has revitalized his waning career and he has a bright future ahead of him in WWE. If Dominik ends up beating his father at The Show of Shows, it would be the biggest win of his career.
What was your reaction to CM Punk's comment about Dominik? Sound off in the comment section below.