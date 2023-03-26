Create

Fans react as former WWE star says he wanted to punch Dominik Mysterio since he was 13 years old

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 26, 2023 11:26 IST
Dominik has come a long way over the years
Dominik has come a long way over the years

Twitter had a field day over former WWE Champion CM Punk, telling Rey Mysterio that he had been wanting to punch Dominik Mysterio since he was a kid.

On last night's edition of WWE SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio went too far and yelled at his mother. This was the limit for Rey Mysterio, who had been avoiding a confrontation with his son for a while now. Rey approached Dominik and punched him to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

Soon after, former WWE Superstar CM Punk shared a comment on Instagram and told Rey Mysterio that he had been wanting to punch Dominik since 2010. The comment received tons of hilarious responses from fans on Twitter.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@nodqdotcom He was either hacked or it's a work.
This is legit CM Punk responding to Rey Mysterio after he posted about fighting Dom 😂😂 CM Punk is trying to burn the internet to the ground, I'm sure of it.#WrestleMania https://t.co/qOSJbgaxia
Cracking up that CM Punk has went into full troll mode…this time it’s all about that long term storytelling #reymysterio #cmpunk #WrestleMania https://t.co/BhrBR34NCM
@AshTalksPuro After he got over everything from yesterday Punk’s actually been funny asf with his comments in the last day or so I’ll give him that
@AshTalksPuro This is reference to the "happy bday aliyah" feud right!??
@AshTalksPuro Punk hates kids. Don't blame him.
The fact that CM Punk was in a feud with Rey Mysterio that involved his family during the Straight Edge Society days makes this comment funnier than it already is without that context. 😂 twitter.com/AshTalksPuro/s…
@Fightful Long term storytelling https://t.co/Zoful41ak8
@Fightful His stuff rn is hinting that he will return as heel in aew that's the tweet
@Fightful https://t.co/b0BXVw2yWw
CM Punk's comment to Rey agreeing to wrestle his son, Dominik, at WrestleMania 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/6hPOLf3kJT
Cm Punk is causing a stir on instagram lately but this one comes at the expense of Dominik Mysterio https://t.co/MdUkODn8iA
Now what has 12 years old Dominik done to Cm Punk twitter.com/WrestleFeature…

CM Punk is no stranger to Dominik Mysterio

In early 2010, CM Punk was one of the hottest heels on WWE TV. He was the leader of The Straight Edge Society and kicked off a feud with Rey Mysterio on the road to WrestleMania 26.

During the feud, Punk once confronted the Mysterio family in the ring and slapped the WWE legend in front of his wife and kids. During the segment, Punk also addressed Dominik and threatened to brutalize Rey in front of him.

Mysterio went on to exact revenge on Punk at WrestleMania 26 with a big win over him.

youtube-cover

Dominik Mysterio has come a long way since then. He has consistently been one of the most hilarious acts on WWE TV for a while now.

His stint with The Judgment Day has revitalized his waning career and he has a bright future ahead of him in WWE. If Dominik ends up beating his father at The Show of Shows, it would be the biggest win of his career.

What was your reaction to CM Punk's comment about Dominik? Sound off in the comment section below.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...