Wrestling world delighted after Gunther becomes Intercontinental Champion on WWE SmackDown

The wrestling world reacted to former NXT United Kingdom Champion Gunther winning the Intercontinental Title on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The 34-year-old locked horns with Ricochet on the blue brand and beat him to capture his first main roster title. The latter held the coveted championship for several months after getting the better of Sami Zayn before WrestleMania 38.

Ludwig Kaiser accompanied Gunther as he took on Ricochet. After the win, Kaiser took to social media to celebrate the moment:

A user said the name change had nothing to do with Gunther's potential:

Junkie @wwe_wwf_Junkie Remember the cries when they changed him name? Yeah well looks who’s champ now! #GUNTHER Remember the cries when they changed him name? Yeah well looks who’s champ now! #GUNTHER https://t.co/ztUqVR1915

It looks like he predicted the right result:

Fans believe that WWE is right to give Gunther a push:

Another believes that winning the title at a premium live event would've made it much more special for the former NXT star:

James Porcelly @Jp3Porcelly Gunther should’ve had this moment on a PPV, not in the middle of #SmackDown however Gunther is the champ, now make the IC title great again please #Gunther Gunther should’ve had this moment on a PPV, not in the middle of #SmackDown however Gunther is the champ, now make the IC title great again please #Gunther https://t.co/ja6dj35UwB

With the win, the former NXT UK Champion extended his unbeaten streak on SmackDown.

Dutch Mantell comments on why Gunther vs. Ricochet surprsided him

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently discussed the Intercontinental Championship match between the two stars on the latest episode of SmackDown.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said he thought Ricochet would retain after he kicked out of a near fall. He also hoped WWE would continue pushing a talented wrestler like Gunther:

"It was a good match. And I thought for a minute, just for a second, that they put Ricochet over. And I thought that's a mistake that he kicked out. They fooled me. But that Gunther is on a roll. Just talked about it a few minutes ago. I hope they don't mess that up becuase they've got something with that guy. Just keep him alive and do something good with him."

Gunther has been on a dominant run since debuting on the main roster. Now the Intercontinental Champion, he will likely become a mainstay in the promotion.

