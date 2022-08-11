"Screaming and Crying" - WWE universe reacts to John Cena teasing the return of multi-time world champion

John Cena's latest Instagram post created a buzz amongst the WWE Universe amid speculations of Bray Wyatt returning to WWE.

Bray Wyatt signed with the company almost over a decade ago. After a few years, he transformed himself into one of the most terrifying characters in the company called The Fiend. During his tenure, he won the WWE and Universal Championship on separate occasions.

Last year, Bray Wyatt was released from the company after WrestleMania 37. The highlight of The Fiend was the Firefly Fun House match against John Cena at WrestleMania 36. Wyatt won the match and The Leader of the Cenation went missing for a long time.

Cena recently shared an image, on his official Instagram account, of himself and Wyatt during their WrestleMania match, which made the WWE Universe ecstatic and hopeful about Bray Wyatt's return. Interestingly enough, fans were excited to see the two superstars return to WWE and pick up where they left off at WrestleMania 36.

The Leader of Cenation and The Fiend have faced each other in a Singles match, a Steel Cage match, a Last Man Standing match and also a Fire Fly Funhouse match over the past few years. It would be interesting to see another Cena/Wyatt match.

The WWE Universe was disheartened upon Wyatt's release from the company. In 2021, The Fiend and Alexa Bliss feuded with Randy Orton at the beginning of the year. The two superstars met at WrestleMania 37 where The Viper defeated Wyatt.

Unfortunately, fans didn't know that it would be The Fiend's last appearance in the company as he was released after the match. Wyatt hasn't appeared for any major promotions across the world and has been posting cryptic tweets about his next appearance.

Recently, John Cena also posted a cryptic message on his Instagram which was taken from Wyatt's account. Fans are specualting that The Fiend might return under new leadership and the post adds fuel to the fire. Here are some replies to the Tweet:

Fans haven't seen Wyatt wrestle since last year at WrestleMania 37. It will be interesting to see The Eater of The Worlds return to WWE under new management.

Do you think Bray Wyatt will return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

