Fans react to Roman Reigns calling LA Knight a redneck version of his cousin - The Rock

The final episode of WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel 2023 saw Roman Reigns and LA Knight engage in a memorable promo segment that sent fans into a frenzy online.

Reigns is set to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Knight at Crown Jewel tomorrow night. Despite a brief championship feud, both superstars have worked brilliantly to set up a compelling main event for the upcoming Premium Live Event, courtesy of their segments in the build-up.

Their final meeting before the much-awaited title bout did not disappoint. The gripping exchange between the two top superstars also saw Roman Reigns make a not-so-subtle reference to the legendary WWE Superstar and Hollywood icon, The Rock.

Knight has been long accused of mirroring Rock and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's persona, but Knight shut the criticism with his work. Reigns went a step further and dismissed Knight's status by comparing it to his before describing the latter as cosplaying "as redneck version" of The Rock. The Tribal Chief was quoted saying:

"I am the megastar. I turn this business into a billion-dollar industry, a multi-billion dollar industry. I have done everything you can do, and what have you done? What have you done around here for the past few months? The only thing you have done is get them to chant your name and cosplay a redneck version of my cousin?"

Expand Tweet

The sentence fetched a loud reaction from fans in the arena and had the Internet buzzing. Fans loved Reigns dropping a Rock reference, especially with expectations surrounding their potential match. Many admitted to popping for the moment, hailing Reigns for his excellent delivery. Others noted how he owned Knight in the moment with that statement.

Here are some of the best reactions from WWE fans to Roman Reigns referencing The Rock to fire shots at LA Knight:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Several people in the WWE Universe wondered if The Rock reference might be paving the way to setting up a dream feud with Roman Reigns. The two could conflict over being the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns acknowledges popular social media reaction to his current run

The Tribal Chief made a bold prediction ahead of his title match against LA Knight. However, he also acknowledges one of the most widely used terms to describe Roman Reigns and The Bloodline segments -- "This is Cinema." Reigns claimed LA Knight is setting back the business while everything he does is described as "Cinema."

Expand Tweet

"Go ahead and chant his name because this is the last time that's going to happen. Like I said, I advance this business. You seem like you setting us back, I push us forward all the way to the big screen. The kids, what they say now, Paul? What do they say I do? They call this Cinema."

Another member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, will also be in action at Crown Jewel, where he will lock horns with legendary WWE Superstar John Cena in a singles match. However, The Enforcer, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman are expected to play a pivotal role in Reigns' upcoming title defense.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here