"Triple H has run out of exciting returns" - Wrestling world erupts after Eva Marie teases WWE return alongside Bray Wyatt

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie has hinted at a return and joining a faction led by Bray Wyatt in a recent post on social media. The Eater of Worlds reappeared at Extreme Rules last Saturday, and there's been speculation about him forming a new group.
Eva Marie returned to the company last year, where she introduced Doudrop to the main roster. However, her run didn't last long, as she was let go after a few months due to budget cuts. Several names have returned since Triple H took over, and there's a possibility that the WWE Universe could see her on RAW or SmackDown.
Since returning, former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been assigned to the blue brand. Many fans believe he will lead a new faction known as Wyatt 6 on the blue brand.
After Eva Marie shared a video on Twitter with the caption saying that she would return to WWE if she successfully dunked Lilly in the trash bin, several fans took to the social platform to plead with Triple H not to bring her back.
Bray Wyatt referenced Eva Marie on social media after his return to WWE at Extreme Rules
Last Saturday night will be one of the most memorable moments of all time, as it featured the return of The Eater of Worlds. The former WWE Champion got a nuclear reaction from the live crowd after he removed his mask to reveal himself.
Before Extreme Rules, Bray and WWE sent out cryptic messages and White Rabbit teasers to hype his return. Wyatt is one of the most creative minds in the wrestling business, and he adds meaning to everything he does or says.
Although it hasn't been confirmed if Marie will be a part of his rumored faction, there is a chance it could happen, as he recently responded to a fan's tweet with a GIF of the star.
This could be Bray Wyatt's way of telling the fans something without saying anything. As mentioned before, everything the man does has some meaning, so it's possible that it wasn't just a random GIF that he posted.
