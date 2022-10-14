"Triple H has run out of exciting returns" - Wrestling world erupts after Eva Marie teases WWE return alongside Bray Wyatt

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie has hinted at a return and joining a faction led by Bray Wyatt in a recent post on social media. The Eater of Worlds reappeared at Extreme Rules last Saturday, and there's been speculation about him forming a new group.

Eva Marie returned to the company last year, where she introduced Doudrop to the main roster. However, her run didn't last long, as she was let go after a few months due to budget cuts. Several names have returned since Triple H took over, and there's a possibility that the WWE Universe could see her on RAW or SmackDown.

Since returning, former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been assigned to the blue brand. Many fans believe he will lead a new faction known as Wyatt 6 on the blue brand.

After Eva Marie shared a video on Twitter with the caption saying that she would return to WWE if she successfully dunked Lilly in the trash bin, several fans took to the social platform to plead with Triple H not to bring her back.

(((Some Accounts You’ve Liked Often))) @nickl104 Triple H has run out of exciting returns. He now has to rely on Eva Marie Triple H has run out of exciting returns. He now has to rely on Eva Marie

𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙤𝙨 ✟ @WWEFan007__ Eva Marie is gonna be a part of the Wyatt 6? Oh god. Eva Marie is gonna be a part of the Wyatt 6? Oh god. https://t.co/F7TztRNxEw

Lucifer🏳️‍⚧️ @Lucifer_WWE I’m All In for Eva Marie to return to the WWE as soon as she can.



There is no questions or doubts about it Eva Marie is a Total Megastar.



Triple H booking in NXT made Eva Marie a Megastar. Looking forward to her returning home soon. We love you Eva Marie. 🤘🏻🤘🏻 I’m All In for Eva Marie to return to the WWE as soon as she can. There is no questions or doubts about it Eva Marie is a Total Megastar. Triple H booking in NXT made Eva Marie a Megastar. Looking forward to her returning home soon. We love you Eva Marie. 🤘🏻🤘🏻 https://t.co/1RZ0sgydXd

𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⋆☆ﾟᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ @_handyred_ I hope Trips doesn’t bring back Eva Marie… just no!!! I hope Trips doesn’t bring back Eva Marie… just no!!!

Tiff 🌸 @womenstitless I'm sorry but I would love to see Eva Marie return to WWE as she can bring something to the roster where she doesn't need to wrestle I'm sorry but I would love to see Eva Marie return to WWE as she can bring something to the roster where she doesn't need to wrestle https://t.co/5ccpbDrzpL

Kev Castle- Yeah That Guy @KevZCastle Eva Marie in Wyatt 6? Just to see the unhinged reaction of half the insane IWC. Would be so entertaining. I hope it actually happens..lol. Eva Marie in Wyatt 6? Just to see the unhinged reaction of half the insane IWC. Would be so entertaining. I hope it actually happens..lol.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Triple H please don’t bring back Eva Marie Triple H please don’t bring back Eva Marie 🙏

🇿🇦 🌏 @ZACKWRESTLING0 TRIPLE H BROUGHT BACK BRAUN STROWMAN AND ITS WORKING. EVA MARIE WILL ALSO WORK.



TRUST THE PROCESS. TRIPLE H BROUGHT BACK BRAUN STROWMAN AND ITS WORKING. EVA MARIE WILL ALSO WORK.TRUST THE PROCESS. https://t.co/GAjBY1mWyD

Bray Wyatt referenced Eva Marie on social media after his return to WWE at Extreme Rules

Last Saturday night will be one of the most memorable moments of all time, as it featured the return of The Eater of Worlds. The former WWE Champion got a nuclear reaction from the live crowd after he removed his mask to reveal himself.

Before Extreme Rules, Bray and WWE sent out cryptic messages and White Rabbit teasers to hype his return. Wyatt is one of the most creative minds in the wrestling business, and he adds meaning to everything he does or says.

Although it hasn't been confirmed if Marie will be a part of his rumored faction, there is a chance it could happen, as he recently responded to a fan's tweet with a GIF of the star.

This could be Bray Wyatt's way of telling the fans something without saying anything. As mentioned before, everything the man does has some meaning, so it's possible that it wasn't just a random GIF that he posted.

