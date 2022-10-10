Wyatt 6: What has Bray Wyatt been teasing?

Bray Wyatt made a sensational return to WWE after months of speculation. He received a monstrous ovation as he emerged at Extreme Rules and blew his lantern out. The reaction was one suiting a megastar, which is what he seemed like throughout his entrance.

Wyatt is a creative genius and one of the best at teasing wrestling fans. From his White Rabbit clues to his Firefly Fun House shenanigans, no one does cryptic teasers better. Another significant thing he has been hinting at is something called 'Wyatt 6', a phrase he recently filed a trademark for. If you want to know what he could be teasing with the words 'Wyatt 6,' read on to find out.

According to The Mill, 'Wyatt 6' refers to a potential faction Bray Wyatt will be forming soon. It will consist of him and five others, which is coincidentally the number of characters who appeared before him at Extreme Rules. It is believed five superstars will take on the mantles of Abby the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard, Rambling Rabbit, Huskus the Pig, and The Fiend.

More interesting is the fact that Wyatt's Twitter display name is also 'Wyatt 6'. It's certainly a long game here, and we are excited to see how this all pans out.

Bray Wyatt's history with factions

Bray Wyatt is known for being a leader of men. Throughout his time in WWE, he has formed alliances with multiple superstars and imposed his will on his peers. With his fireflies by his side, he is a force to be reckoned with, and we could see more of the same in the coming weeks.

Wyatt's most famous group is the Wyatt Family. It had multiple members come and go like Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman and Randy Orton, but the core ones were Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. The group was a fearful unit that worked in cohesion and terrified their opponents into submission.

During his Firefly Fun House days, the former Eater of Worlds also formed a dangerous pairing with Alexa Bliss. She was brainwashed by The Fiend and made into an agent of chaos. Together, they tormented superstars and made their lives hell until Bliss turned on Wyatt.

That was the last time fans saw him until his return at Extreme Rules. We are excited to see what he brings to the table in Triple H's WWE.

