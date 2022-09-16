"What a disgrace" - Fans react to WWE's reported plans for Vince McMahon's return

It's been almost two months since Vince McMahon's sudden WWE retirement, and the company might finally be ready to acknowledge the former CEO.
A report from the US Sun has revealed that WWE has discussed the possibility of inducting Vince McMahon into the Hall of Fame class of 2023. The honor would enable McMahon to make his return for a one-off appearance at WrestleMania 39, where WWE can book a grand farewell segment.
As expected, the reactions varied from positive to negative on social media ever since the rumors started circulating online. The 77-year-old veteran was forced to step away from his WWE duties due to serious sexual misconduct allegations, and the heat still hasn't completely died down against McMahon.
A section of the fanbase felt it was too soon to get VKM back on TV, as you can view below:
Several wrestling fans, however, supported the reported decision to give McMahon a spot in the Hall of Fame.
The controversial personality has seemingly had the most significant impact on professional wrestling, and many felt he deserved to be appropriately honored on the road to WrestleMania 39.
Fans even had a few names in mind as to who could do the honors of inducting Vince McMahon into the WWE HOF.
As always, wrestling fans also saw the funny side regarding the latest rumor involving Vince McMahon:
Vince McMahon's WWE Hall of Fame induction could receive backlash
As reported by the US Sun, WWE officials have discussed the possibility of paying tribute to pro wrestling's most influential promoter during WrestleMania season.
While the idea is to commemorate McMahon's incredible career, the company is also aware that making any moves right now might not be well-received in mainstream media.
McMahon is not expected to ever wrestle again or be involved in any backstage capacity; however, a WrestleMania appearance could be in the cards for the former WWE CEO despite his abrupt exit from the organization.
"Now at this moment in time, the suggestion of any kind of 'celebration' seems impossible and would spark potential backlash. Obviously, Vince will not wrestle again, but having an invitation to WrestleMania could be a possibility," stated the US Sun report.
What are your opinions on Mr. McMahon possibly going into the WWE Hall of Fame next year? Share them in the comments section below.
