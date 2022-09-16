WWE Rumor Roundup - Backstage plans for Vince McMahon's return, Former champion quietly suspended for a drug-related reason, Triple H could soon send a big message to Roman Reigns

Welcome back to Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we compile all the biggest stories originating from the dirt sheets.

#1. Backstage news on Vince McMahon's return

Not much has been reported about Vince McMahon since he announced his shocking retirement on July 23rd. The former chairman was forced to resign after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct threatened to destabilize the company.

McMahon's impact on wrestling is such that WWE can never entirely ignore his contributions. It was noted by the US Sun that officials have discussed honoring Vince McMahon on the road to WrestleMania.

While it might be too soon to pay homage to the 77-year-old veteran due to the heat surrounding his personal life, the organization eventually wants to celebrate his 50+ year career.

"There are discussions about how to pay tribute to his achievements of turning the small town wrestling biz into a global business venture," reported US Sun.

A source with close knowledge of the situation revealed that the promotion could induct Vince McMahon into the Hall of Fame in 2023. The induction would ideally lead to McMahon's return to TV for a one-off appearance at WrestleMania 39.

"One discussion is whether it is too soon for him to be honored at the WWE Hall Of Fame event, the night before Wrestlemania. Automatically that honor would mean he would walk on stage in front of LA fans next April."

The final decision regarding Vince McMahon may only be taken as we edge closer to next year's mega show in California. Until then, all eyes will be on how McMahon goes about leading his retirement life.

#2. The reason why WWE briefly suspended Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream's recent controversies have ensured that WWE might never consider getting him back despite Triple H overseeing the main roster.

The former NXT North American Champion was arrested for possession of cocaine and many other serious charges in November last year. Dream even responded to the recent allegations leveled against him by EC3 and seemingly confirmed stories regarding particular talents being hooked onto cocaine.

Sean Ross issued an update and noted that Velveteen Dream was indeed suspended in the past for allegedly using cocaine. Here's what SRS tweeted out about Dream's suspension:

"Well Velveteen Dream just outright admitted he and a bunch of NXT wrestlers were doing cocaine while on the roster Word always was he was quietly suspended for it while there," wrote Sean Ross Sapp.

Velveteen Dream, real name Patrick Clark, was released from WWE in May 2021 and has since run into several legal troubles. The 27-year-old wrestling career seems over at this point, but we'll keep you updated regarding his future.

#3. Triple H could force Roman Reigns to drop one of this titles

Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE since becoming Universal Champion in 2020. The Tribal Chief also won RAW's top prize at WrestleMania 38 and has since shown no signs of dropping the undisputed championship.

Reigns recently adopted a more relaxed schedule and only gets booked for the most important shows. Xero News revealed that the company could soon make significant changes to Reigns' historic title reign.

Backstage, an idea has reportedly been discussed to have Triple H take one of the two belts off of Roman Reigns. The Game can demand Reigns relinquish the WWE Championship, and a tournament can then be organized to crown the new champion for RAW.

Here's what was reported regarding Roman Reigns' future:

''One idea being thrown around at WWE for the belts situation is simply Hunter appearing on tv and making the demand. Work RAW or hand over the belt. This protects Roman from being pinned then the Tournament can begin for the new WWE Champion,'' stated Xero News on Twitter.

Should Triple H force Roman Reigns to vacate the WWE Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

