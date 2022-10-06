WWE fans share their thoughts on possible Bray Wyatt return after further White Rabbit tease 

Earlier this week, the WWE Universe let the company know their feelings regarding Bray Wyatt's potential return.

In recent weeks, WWE has been playing the 60s psychedelic classic 'White Rabbit' by Jefferson Airplane during commercial breaks and at live events. Many fans believe the company is using the song to hint at a possible comeback for Bray Wyatt.

This past Monday, after the song was played again, the WWE fanbase broke out with a chant of 'We want Bray,' as rumors of an imminent return continued to heat up.

Earlier this week, a further tease regarding the identity of the White Rabbit was seen on RAW with a QR code that gave fans coordinates.

These coordinates, in fact, are the location for WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event, Extreme Rules, which is set to take place in Philadelphia this Saturday.

Former WWE manager is tired of the Bray Wyatt teases

Despite many fans enjoying the company's cryptic QR codes related to the White Rabbit, some feel the angle may start to get too drawn out.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) was confused by a hint towards the White Rabbit seen on SmackDown last Friday.

"I knew it was a planted sign. I just don't know what it means and I didn't even know that it related to the white rabbit. And at this point, I don't even care," Mantell said. "Wrestling fans are funny. They get p**sed off, 'Man I'll never come back to this c**p again.' Guess what? Next week, they're back there. 'Oh, I got over it. I'm gonna give them one more chance.' And they go in there again." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Whether some are annoyed or intrigued by the White Rabbit, the debate regarding the individual's identity has got many WWE fans talking, which is arguably always a good thing.

Do you think Bray Wyatt is the White Rabbit? If so, how would you like him to return? Let us know in the comments section below.

