Fans are all saying the same thing about the reaction of Sami Zayn's wife after WrestleMania 39 Night 1 main event

The WWE Universe could not have asked for a better ending to Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens became the undisputed tag team champions. The cameras caught Sami Zayn's wife experiencing an emotional moment, and fans couldn't get enough of it!

Sami Zayn's better half, Khadija Farhat (aka Deeja), has been by his side through thick and thin. She would surely have been the happiest person after he finally had a massive payoff at WrestleMania.

The main event of Night One was played out like a great movie as the four competitors involved told one of the most epic in-ring stories in recent times. Seeing Zayn and Owens win the tag team championships at the grandest stage of them all would have resulted in almost every wrestling fan weeping in joy!

Most viewers who caught Sami Zayn's wife's reaction agreed that they, too, were in a similar condition after witnessing a rollercoaster of a WrestleMania match.

We don't blame Khadija Farhat for not being able to hold back the tears, as most of us also failed to do so!

Brett @btcfive #WrestleMania Seeing Sami Zayn’s wife crying just shows how big of a moment it was. Great story Seeing Sami Zayn’s wife crying just shows how big of a moment it was. Great story 👏 #WrestleMania

What happened in the headlining match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39?

WWE dispelled all confusion regarding which match would main event the show as the tag team championship clash rightfully closed out the first evening in Los Angeles.

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn got the match rolling, and it didn't take time for the bout to descend into chaos as The Usos resorted to cheap tactics to get the upper hand.

One of the biggest spots of the match was The Usos power bombing Kevin Owens on the announcer's table, which briefly felt like it would help the champions retain their belts.

However, Sami miraculously kicked out of a pinfall after a 1D, giving Kevin Owens time to recuperate and get back to support his partner. The finish of the match saw Sami Zayn hit Jey Uso with three Helluva kicks on Jey Uso for the three-count while Owens took Jimmy out of the equation with a Stunner.

How much would you rate the match out of five? Let us know in the comments section and also whether you cried after the phenomenal contest.

