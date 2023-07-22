Fans stunned with Stone Cold's insane gift to former WWE Champion

Fans were left impressed with Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's gift to a former WWE Champion.

Steve Austin has had many incredible matches during his WWE run. The match he holds in the highest regard is the one he had at WrestleMania 13 against Bret Hart. Austin gave the performance of a lifetime that night and was instantly turned into a massive star after the match.

The final moments of the iconic match saw Hart applying the Sharpshooter on a bloodied and battered Stone Cold, who eventually passed out and lost the match.

Austin gifted a framed photo of the legendary moment to Hart and attached the blade that he used to draw blood that night. The heartfelt gesture received a massive response from WWE fans on Twitter.

Bret Hart has always had good things to say about Stone Cold Steve Austin

Bret Hart is a no-holds-barred guy when it comes to speaking his mind. He never shies away from expressing his opinion on someone if he doesn't like them. Hart has always had nothing but respect for Austin, though.

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Stone Cold had the following to say about Bret's impact on his career:

“Bret Hart means the world to me. Bret and I are very close. He saw me coming up when I was in WCW. He knew that I was a guy that he could work with, make money together, and tell great stories, and he was correct... We had an old-school classic match at WWE Survivor Series 1996, and it was off the charts. Then we went into WWE WrestleMania 13, we went to a room, and we knew what we needed to do. We went out to the ring, and Bret said, ‘Hey,’ and he gave me the idea for something that happened in that match. So I owe a huge part of my career to Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart," Austin said. [H/T The Overtimer]

Stone Cold became a popular babyface during his match with Hart at WrestleMania 13. He became a multi-time WWE Champion and is considered by many to be the greatest superstar in the company's history.

What are your thoughts on Austin's gift to Hart? Sound off in the comments section below.

