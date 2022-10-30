Fans thank Triple H for a huge announcement regarding Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura will be competing in a match in Japan for the wrestling promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH.

On Sunday, the Japanese promotion confirmed that WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura will make a special appearance in a singles match against wrestling legend The Great Muta. The match will take place at NOAH's The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at the iconic Budokan Hall in Tokyo.

Fans on Twitter went berserk after the announcement. Several of them thanked The Game for allowing this exchange of talent to start an unprecedented tradition in WWE. This was unheard of at a time when Vince McMahon was the CEO and Chairman of the company. The WWE Universe backed the Chief Content Officer Triple H for the decision.

Here are some tweets regarding the same:

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph___



Pro Wrestling Noah and World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon wouldn't have allowed this, thank you Triple H... #ShinsukeNakamura #Noah #WWE @ShinsukeN The Great Mata and Shinsuke Nakamura, two legends in professional wrestling clashing in a dream match.Pro Wrestling Noah and World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon wouldn't have allowed this, thank you Triple H... #GreatMuta @ShinsukeN The Great Mata and Shinsuke Nakamura, two legends in professional wrestling clashing in a dream match. Pro Wrestling Noah and World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon wouldn't have allowed this, thank you Triple H... #GreatMuta #ShinsukeNakamura #Noah #WWE https://t.co/SlO3eFK0nM

Several fans also theorized that this was WWE opening the Forbidden Door and there could be many more such instances in the coming year. The speculation of possible matchups has fans going haywire on the internet.

Shinsuke Nakamura appeared on SmackDown this week

The 42-year-old star made his triumphant return to the blue brand this week as a mystery partner for Hit Row.

Hit Row was a man short in the six-man tag team match against Legado Del Fantasma. Shinsuke Nakamura emerged as a mystery member and evened out the odds for Hit Row. In the final moments of the matchup, Santos Escobar suffered a Down Town Three by Top Dolla. This was followed by Shinsuke hitting Kinshasa and securing the win for his team.

The King of Strong Style is a highly accomplished star in the company, winning the NXT Championship. After his move to the main roster, Nakamura went on to become a two-time United States Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion and one-time Tag Team Champion.

Do you think Nakamura's appearance will pave the way for more talent exchanges between WWE and other promotions? Sound off in the comments section below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes