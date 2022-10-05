Create

"LET HIM IN" - Fans theorize that Bray Wyatt's return to WWE will lead to a multi-time champion turning heel

Bray Wyatt is a former WWE Universal Champion!
Aakaansh
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Oct 05, 2022 12:40 AM IST

For weeks, fans have been theorizing that Bray Wyatt could return to the company as the White Rabbit. Throughout WWE events, there have been several indications and hints toward a certain 'White Rabbit.' According to WWE Universe, the White Rabbit might be the returning Wyatt in a new and scarier avatar than 'The Fiend.'

Fans have begun speculating that Wyatt might reunite with Alexa Bliss and turn her back into the "Dark" Alexa he aligned with during the Pandemic Era. During Bliss's match against Iyo Sky, the lights went out for a couple of seconds.

Ever since Triple H became the new creative head, several released Superstars have made their way back. Bray Wyatt's return might be on the cards with the upcoming White Rabbit teasers.

After last night's RAW, fans are convinced that Bliss might be slipping back into her dark gimmick once again. However, there are several theories on what would happen between Wyatt and Bliss if he returns to the company. Here's what fans believe could happen in the coming weeks:

After the attack by #DamageCTRL earlier tonight, @AlexaBliss_WWE will take on @Iyo_SkyWWE in our main event! #WWERaw https://t.co/5LSGqOmNSe
@WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @Iyo_SkyWWE LET HIM IN
@WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @Iyo_SkyWWE mother alexa heel turn I’m begging
@atpwtathottie @WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @Iyo_SkyWWE She didn't even come out with Lilly 😭 I want the dark and twisted alexa back!!
@WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @Iyo_SkyWWE He's.........Coming
@WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @Iyo_SkyWWE Imagine this 👀 https://t.co/TT63m6YuxV
@WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @Iyo_SkyWWE Somethings happening during this match in relation to White Rabbit thing and QR codes cause #AlexaBliss is involved... Just my take
@WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @Iyo_SkyWWE Dark Alexa Bliss is coming back #WhiteRabbit
@WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @Iyo_SkyWWE to alexa bliss https://t.co/f1id2XqvC1

There are several theories of Wyatt creating a new faction or going after Bliss is a possibility that could become reality in the coming weeks.

Alexa Bliss betrayed Bray Wyatt before being released from WWE

In 2020, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Sasha Banks and Bayley on the blue brand. After their loss, Bliss got involved in a storyline with Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, who were feuding over the Universal Championship.

Before SummerSlam 2020, Strowman embraced his inner darkness and turned on Bliss. After the event, Bliss completely turned into Dark Alexa and began teaming up with Bray Wyatt. The two were moved to RAW during the Draft where they feuded with Randy Orton for an extended period.

"Along the way, I unlocked something truly evil."@AlexaBliss_WWE 🙃#RAWAfterMania #WWERaw https://t.co/rzXtM2kziU

In 2021, Bliss faced Orton in an intergender match after The Viper defeated The Fiend in a Firefly Inferno match. In the closing moments, The Fiend returned and assisted Bliss for the victory. However, Alexa Bliss turned on him at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

After her betrayal, Bray Wyatt was not seen on television and was released from the company. Meanwhile, Bliss continued with the "Dark" Alexa character until the end of the year. Earlier this year, she made her return but dropped the dark character.

Do you want to see Wyatt pair up with Alexa Bliss? Sound off in the comment section.

