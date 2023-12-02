Fans think former champion "deserves better" after another "bad booking" on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown hosted a few big matches to follow up a successful Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. However, the result of one particular match did not sit well with many fans.

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi came face to face with Damage CTRL early on Friday night. The babyface team had picked up the win in the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023.

A brawl between the two sides led to a match between Belair and Kairi Sane later on the show. The two women tried to put on a good show, but things did not work too well between them, and some moves felt off.

However, The EST of WWE continued to showcase her strength in the ring and picked up a big win to march ahead as the next potential challenger for the Women’s Championship held by IYO SKY.

While the result helped Bianca move ahead on the roster, it dented Kairi Sane’s standing in WWE. She returned at Crown Jewel 2023 and picked up her third straight loss since her return. It was also The Pirate Princess’ first singles match since her return.

Many fans were unhappy with the outcome of the match. Several wanted to see Sane pick up the win and make a statement in her first singles match since her return.

Damage CTRL seems to be falling apart after Kairi Sane’s return and Asuka’s inclusion in the faction. Bayley was nowhere to be seen with the group on Friday night. She appeared late in the match and was one of the main reasons why Kairi lost.

Bianca Belair lifted WWE Superstar Otis over her shoulders in 2021

The former Money in the Bank winner Otis weighs no less than 370 lbs. The Alpha Academy member is known as one of the most powerful heavyweights in WWE.

On the January 22, 2021, episode of SmackDown, Bianca Belair lifted Otis over her shoulders and carried him for several feet to showcase her strength to fans. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Otis talked about The EST of WWE’s incredible achievement.

"She’s a stud. I was very worried for her own being because, again, I am a big load, about 370 pounds. She just picked me up with ease, carried me all the way like a backpack, and threw me over the ledge like a piece of trash. Nah, I’m kidding. But it was definitely a great time, and Bianca is like, the sky’s the limit with her athletic ability. She’s just a pure stud," Otis said.

Lifting Otis is one of the many incredible things Bianca Belair has been able to do in the ring. She will likely continue to be a top draw for the Stamford-based company.

