"She's a stud" - Former Money in the Bank winner recounts when Bianca Belair lifted him

Bianca Belair may have her fair share of detractors, but the longest-reigning WWE Women's Champion of the modern era is one of the best athletes in the business, according to many fans. One of her contemporaries, Alpha Academy star Otis, agrees with the sentiment.

While speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, the former Mr. Money in the Bank praised The EST of WWE.

He recounted when the two tussled during the pandemic. Despite initially getting worried about her picking him up owing to his weight, she was up to the task. Moreover, Bianca Belair did it with ease:

"She’s a stud. I was very worried for her own being because, again, I am a big load, about 370 pounds. She just picked me up with ease, carried me all the way like a backpack, and threw me over the ledge like a piece of trash. Nah, I’m kidding. But it was definitely a great time, and Bianca is like, the sky’s the limit with her athletic ability. She’s just a pure stud," Otis said. [From 3:38 to 4:04]

You can watch the entire video clip below:

Bianca Belair will step inside the cage for the second consecutive year at Survivor Series: WarGames

Last year, Bianca Belair's team took on Bayley's Damage CTRL in a WarGames match. They are now scheduled to square off once again, with some new faces to join the fray.

Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch will be on The EST's side, while Bayley has found herself two new additions to her stable in the form of the returning Kairi Sane and The Empress, Asuka. The Role Model's original idea for her stable on SmackDown appears to have finally come to fruition.

Perhaps due to Dakota Kai's injury, this year's Women's WarGames match is going to be 4-on-4. Unless, of course, a change is made tonight on SmackDown. Both shows are scheduled to air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

