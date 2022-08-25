"Bigger star without WWE" - Fans react to reports of Triple H bringing former champion back to the company 

Since reports of Triple H possibly bringing back Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed, to WWE emerged, there has been plenty of chatter about it on social media.
For those unaware, Jonah was a part of NXT from 2019 until August 2021, when he was released from the company owing to budget cuts. This shocked fans as he had been the NXT North American Champion until a few weeks before his abrupt departure.
However, with Triple H in control of things now, rumors have been swirling around Jonah's potential return to WWE. Considering many performers like Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and most recently Johnny Gargano, among more, have returned, there's a chance the story around Jonah could also turn true.
Naturally, fans have been buzzing about this ever since the news broke. While some are delighted to see Jonah possibly bring his talents back to the global juggernaut, others feel he's a much better fit in NJPW, where he's currently thriving. Check out some of the reactions below:
Could Jonah make an impact in WWE this time around?
While Jonah's last run with WWE was reasonably successful, considering he won the NXT North American Championship, the way it ended left a lot to be desired. That said, there have been significant positive changes in the global juggernaut since Hunter became the head of creative a few weeks back.
Jonah could thrive in such an environment with limited restrictions to his in-ring work. The 33-year-old has an unhinged and impactful arsenal, which could result in some memorable matches with who's who in the company.
It remains to be seen how things will turn out in the coming weeks and whether the whole chatter around Jonah's return translates into something concrete.
Who's your dream opponent for Jonah in the global juggernaut if he makes a surprise return? Sound off in the comments section below.
A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.