"Bigger star without WWE" - Fans react to reports of Triple H bringing former champion back to the company 

Since reports of Triple H possibly bringing back Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed, to WWE emerged, there has been plenty of chatter about it on social media.

For those unaware, Jonah was a part of NXT from 2019 until August 2021, when he was released from the company owing to budget cuts. This shocked fans as he had been the NXT North American Champion until a few weeks before his abrupt departure.

However, with Triple H in control of things now, rumors have been swirling around Jonah's potential return to WWE. Considering many performers like Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and most recently Johnny Gargano, among more, have returned, there's a chance the story around Jonah could also turn true.

Naturally, fans have been buzzing about this ever since the news broke. While some are delighted to see Jonah possibly bring his talents back to the global juggernaut, others feel he's a much better fit in NJPW, where he's currently thriving. Check out some of the reactions below:

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era WWE has discussed bringing back Bronson Reed to TV. I’m fine with it ngl WWE has discussed bringing back Bronson Reed to TV. I’m fine with it ngl

Unpaid Critic @Unpaid__Critic



I don't know what will be the reaction to that if that happens Jonah/Bronson Reed also discussed for a return to WWE !I don't know what will be the reaction to that if that happens Jonah/Bronson Reed also discussed for a return to WWE ! I don't know what will be the reaction to that if that happens 😲

IWC's Favorite Heel @Te_Thaheel If Triple H is considering bringing back Bronson Reed(JONAH) mans gotta sign the whole TMDK squad, package deal man If Triple H is considering bringing back Bronson Reed(JONAH) mans gotta sign the whole TMDK squad, package deal man

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor I really liked Bronson Reed (Jonah) during his time with NXT, and so did Triple H. The reports that people within WWE are talking about bringing him back really don’t surprise me. He can slot right into the midcard scene. He’d be a very smart pickup for WWE. I really liked Bronson Reed (Jonah) during his time with NXT, and so did Triple H. The reports that people within WWE are talking about bringing him back really don’t surprise me. He can slot right into the midcard scene. He’d be a very smart pickup for WWE.

Shiny Hunter Frontz @ShinyFrontz @reigns_era WHY would Jonah give up betting on himself to go back to WWE and be just another big guy in WWE Bronson reed is a middle of the pack kind of guy Jonah is a top dog who can become a bigger star without WWE @reigns_era WHY would Jonah give up betting on himself to go back to WWE and be just another big guy in WWE Bronson reed is a middle of the pack kind of guy Jonah is a top dog who can become a bigger star without WWE

Real-EST 🚀 @WWEREALEST Keep Bronson Reed as far away from WWE as possible. Keep Bronson Reed as far away from WWE as possible.

“Mischievous” Mike De Silva 🫠💀 @AGuyNamedMike89



I dunno man If it were up to me, I’d let him keep doing the TMDK thing.



“Bronson Reed” just didn’t click for me. @NewsXero Jonah……?I dunno manIf it were up to me, I’d let him keep doing the TMDK thing.“Bronson Reed” just didn’t click for me. @NewsXero Jonah……? I dunno man 😬 If it were up to me, I’d let him keep doing the TMDK thing. “Bronson Reed” just didn’t click for me.

Bernardomayne 💯☝🏾 @bernardomayne News running around is HHH wants to bring back Bronson Reed



This guy has lost his damn mind 🤦🏾‍♂️, he does know he doesn't have to bring anyone back for the love of returns and vibes right News running around is HHH wants to bring back Bronson Reed This guy has lost his damn mind 🤦🏾‍♂️, he does know he doesn't have to bring anyone back for the love of returns and vibes right

Dakota Kai Supremacy/Bring back Tegan Nox @RebelHeart2211 If I’m JONAH/Bronson Reed…I wouldn’t go back to WWE. Dude just got to beat Okada clean, has gotten very over with the crowd, and is someone Gedo must be high on. I feel NJPW is a very strong fit for him. If I’m JONAH/Bronson Reed…I wouldn’t go back to WWE. Dude just got to beat Okada clean, has gotten very over with the crowd, and is someone Gedo must be high on. I feel NJPW is a very strong fit for him.

Neo @UnknownEmpress I think JONAH is a better fit in NJPW than he is as Bronson Reed in WWE I think JONAH is a better fit in NJPW than he is as Bronson Reed in WWE

Tommaso Chiampa's Belt, GOLDIE @Bastgoddess7 Like, I want Jonah (Bronson Reed) back but he was body shamed and made fun of for being who is. He too said he wouldn't come back and honestly I don't blame him. Whatever tf Vince did to these specific people I feel like won't change. 3/ Like, I want Jonah (Bronson Reed) back but he was body shamed and made fun of for being who is. He too said he wouldn't come back and honestly I don't blame him. Whatever tf Vince did to these specific people I feel like won't change. 3/

Could Jonah make an impact in WWE this time around?

While Jonah's last run with WWE was reasonably successful, considering he won the NXT North American Championship, the way it ended left a lot to be desired. That said, there have been significant positive changes in the global juggernaut since Hunter became the head of creative a few weeks back.

Jonah could thrive in such an environment with limited restrictions to his in-ring work. The 33-year-old has an unhinged and impactful arsenal, which could result in some memorable matches with who's who in the company.

It remains to be seen how things will turn out in the coming weeks and whether the whole chatter around Jonah's return translates into something concrete.

Who's your dream opponent for Jonah in the global juggernaut if he makes a surprise return? Sound off in the comments section below.

