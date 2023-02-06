Roman Reigns is not too far from tying Hulk Hogan's impressive WrestleMania record, and Wrestling Twitter seems unhappy over the same.
Hulk Hogan was WWE's biggest superstar during the late 80s and early 90s. He headlined multiple WrestleMania events in a row and was selling massive amounts of merch on a regular basis back then.
Hogan headlined eight of the first nine WrestleMania main events, making it one of the most impressive feats in WWE history. No one has managed to touch the Hall of Famer's record over the past 30 years. Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is getting close to tying the record, though.
The Tribal Chief will headline The Show of Shows for the seventh time at WrestleMania 39 when he faces Cody Rhodes. With this match, he will tie Triple H's milestone of seven WrestleMania main events.
If he manages to headline one more WrestleMania, Roman Reigns will tie Hogan's record at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Here's how fans reacted to the possibility of Reigns tying with Hogan in terms of WrestleMania main events:
Let's take a look at Roman Reigns' history as a WrestleMania main eventer
Roman Reigns was pushed heavily in 2014 after The Shield's implosion. He met Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 31 a year later. Seth Rollins' unexpected MITB cash-in foiled Reigns' plans to defeat The Beast Incarnate that night.
Reigns went on to headline WrestleMania 32 against Triple H and defeat him to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. In 2017, he defeated The Undertaker in the main event of WrestleMania 33. He lost to Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 34 in 2018.
Reigns didn't headline the next two WrestleManias. At WrestleMania 37, he defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal title. Last year, he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
The Tribal Chief will defend his two belts against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 this year. If he headlines 'Mania next year as well, he will have tied Hogan's long-standing WrestleMania record.
Would you like for Reigns to tie and eventually break Hogan's record? Sound off in the comments below.