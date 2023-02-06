Roman Reigns is not too far from tying Hulk Hogan's impressive WrestleMania record, and Wrestling Twitter seems unhappy over the same.

Hulk Hogan was WWE's biggest superstar during the late 80s and early 90s. He headlined multiple WrestleMania events in a row and was selling massive amounts of merch on a regular basis back then.

Hogan headlined eight of the first nine WrestleMania main events, making it one of the most impressive feats in WWE history. No one has managed to touch the Hall of Famer's record over the past 30 years. Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is getting close to tying the record, though.

The Tribal Chief will headline The Show of Shows for the seventh time at WrestleMania 39 when he faces Cody Rhodes. With this match, he will tie Triple H's milestone of seven WrestleMania main events.

If he manages to headline one more WrestleMania, Roman Reigns will tie Hogan's record at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



31. 32. 33. 34. 37. 38. 39.



Reigns just needs to main event one more WrestleMania (after 39), to tie Hulk Hogan's record for MOST EVER. Roman Reigns is about to main event his 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡 #WrestleMania 31. 32. 33. 34. 37. 38. 39.Reigns just needs to main event one more WrestleMania (after 39), to tie Hulk Hogan's record for MOST EVER. Roman Reigns is about to main event his 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡 #WrestleMania.31. 32. 33. 34. 37. 38. 39.Reigns just needs to main event one more WrestleMania (after 39), to tie Hulk Hogan's record for MOST EVER. https://t.co/hUKBWuLbFt

Here's how fans reacted to the possibility of Reigns tying with Hogan in terms of WrestleMania main events:

JVJ @jvd0730 @WrestleFeatures Crazy how Cena has been around for 20+ and has 5 main events. Roman has only been around for 10. @WrestleFeatures Crazy how Cena has been around for 20+ and has 5 main events. Roman has only been around for 10.

Wrestling Spotlight💡 @WrestleLight



This is Goldberg on steroids. @WrestleFeatures Imagine being so boring that the only way you can be relevant is that you have to beat every single person you face and you have to headline every single Wrestlemania for a decade.This is Goldberg on steroids. @WrestleFeatures Imagine being so boring that the only way you can be relevant is that you have to beat every single person you face and you have to headline every single Wrestlemania for a decade. This is Goldberg on steroids.

kanaisback @Bexporter4 @WrestleFeatures And not a single good match @WrestleFeatures And not a single good match

Frank The Jock #THE3 @TeenGohanFight @WrestleFeatures Roman didn’t deserve to main event half of those wrestlemania’s and was being force-fed those main events despite fans not wanting him to main event. @WrestleFeatures Roman didn’t deserve to main event half of those wrestlemania’s and was being force-fed those main events despite fans not wanting him to main event.

CornerArcade @corner_arcade @WrestleFeatures Most of these I can’t even remember. Guess they don’t have the staying power of past manias @WrestleFeatures Most of these I can’t even remember. Guess they don’t have the staying power of past manias

Chris L @Dinahmoehum_ @WrestleFeatures WWE gonna retcon this to pretend like they were all amazing matches and huge successes. @WrestleFeatures WWE gonna retcon this to pretend like they were all amazing matches and huge successes.

DemocraticCitizen @TranquiloFella



Dude is getting all these Mania moments for his mega push, and he's still not even 1% of a draw as Austin + Rock + Hogan were back in the day.



Hell, Roman isn't even remotely close to being on Cena's level. @WrestleFeatures Roman has to be the least deserving (Mania) main-eventer of all time.Dude is getting all these Mania moments for his mega push, and he's still not even 1% of a draw as Austin + Rock + Hogan were back in the day.Hell, Roman isn't even remotely close to being on Cena's level. @WrestleFeatures Roman has to be the least deserving (Mania) main-eventer of all time.Dude is getting all these Mania moments for his mega push, and he's still not even 1% of a draw as Austin + Rock + Hogan were back in the day.Hell, Roman isn't even remotely close to being on Cena's level.

. @Maahir_J @WrestleFeatures Tbh before 37 he shouldnt have been in the main event for any of them @WrestleFeatures Tbh before 37 he shouldnt have been in the main event for any of them

Mystican @iamkarthik19 @WrestleFeatures Sad thing is Seth Rollins can't even get a proper single main event,sadest part is he can't even get a proper match. @WrestleFeatures Sad thing is Seth Rollins can't even get a proper single main event,sadest part is he can't even get a proper match.

JOEY1HEELGAMER🎮🕹🎬 @Joey1HeelGamer @WrestleFeatures It's a shame that most of his main events were basically forced to get him over by Vince @WrestleFeatures It's a shame that most of his main events were basically forced to get him over by Vince

El Rebelo @RealRebelRick @WrestleFeatures And they were all forgettable or trash matches lmao Seth saved 31. Most overrated/overpushed in this era @WrestleFeatures And they were all forgettable or trash matches lmao Seth saved 31. Most overrated/overpushed in this era 💀

Let's take a look at Roman Reigns' history as a WrestleMania main eventer

Roman Reigns was pushed heavily in 2014 after The Shield's implosion. He met Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 31 a year later. Seth Rollins' unexpected MITB cash-in foiled Reigns' plans to defeat The Beast Incarnate that night.

Reigns went on to headline WrestleMania 32 against Triple H and defeat him to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. In 2017, he defeated The Undertaker in the main event of WrestleMania 33. He lost to Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

Reigns didn't headline the next two WrestleManias. At WrestleMania 37, he defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal title. Last year, he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief will defend his two belts against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 this year. If he headlines 'Mania next year as well, he will have tied Hogan's long-standing WrestleMania record.

Would you like for Reigns to tie and eventually break Hogan's record? Sound off in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes