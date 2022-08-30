“Where are they?” - Fans frustrated over Sasha Banks and Naomi not showing up on WWE RAW

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi did not show up on tonight's episode of RAW, and fans are frustrated over it.
There were also reports that the Boss 'n' Glow Connection had come to an agreement with WWE and would be backstage on the latest episode of the red brand. Fans were hoping for the return of Sasha Banks and Naomi at the end of the final match in the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Tournament, but that was not the case.
Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah picked up the win and were crowned the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
Following the show, the WWE Universe took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.
Some fans were surprised and saddened that the duo were nowhere to be seen.
Some fans were, in fact, glad they didn't show up and thought it was a good decision to let the brand new champions have their moment.
Fans also felt it made sense for them not to show up on RAW. They also predicted that they could show up at WWE Clash at the Castle.
Fans were upset for more than just Sasha Banks and Naomi not returning
Not only were the fans upset over the absence of the former Tag Team Champions, but they were also upset over the controversial finish to the title match.
Aliyah was tagged in by Raquel, and she quickly rolled up Dakota Kai to get the pinfall victory. This was all good at the time, but fans noticed an important issue with the ending.
Dakota Kai was not the legal person, but Iyo Sky was. Kai also mentioned it right after she was pinned, but the officials ignored it.
Fans were also predicting that there will be a rematch on RAW next week.
The controversial finish aside, this is Aliyah's first title in WWE and fans are glad to see her hard work over seven years in the company has finally paid off.
Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez are the 14th team to be crowned the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
What is your take of Sasha Banks and Naomi not appearing on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Check out superstars who have walked out of WWE
Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.