“Where are they?” - Fans frustrated over Sasha Banks and Naomi not showing up on WWE RAW

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi did not show up on tonight's episode of RAW, and fans are frustrated over it.

There were also reports that the Boss 'n' Glow Connection had come to an agreement with WWE and would be backstage on the latest episode of the red brand. Fans were hoping for the return of Sasha Banks and Naomi at the end of the final match in the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Tournament, but that was not the case.

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah picked up the win and were crowned the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Following the show, the WWE Universe took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Some fans were surprised and saddened that the duo were nowhere to be seen.

Some fans were, in fact, glad they didn't show up and thought it was a good decision to let the brand new champions have their moment.

Impure Champion @WrestleSnark @jessithebuckeye Maybe they wanted to let Raqui and Aliyah have their moment? @jessithebuckeye Maybe they wanted to let Raqui and Aliyah have their moment?

Fans also felt it made sense for them not to show up on RAW. They also predicted that they could show up at WWE Clash at the Castle.

:) @fourplusthreee @jessithebuckeye There weren’t gonna show up on a random go home show. Maybe this Saturday? @jessithebuckeye There weren’t gonna show up on a random go home show. Maybe this Saturday?

Hannah Seymour @pghannah @WWE @RaquelWWE @WWE _Aliyah Hear me out…Raquel and Aaliyah won so Sasha and Naomi return at Clash at the Castle, demand to have the titles back, and win. It makes more sense to have them with the short reign instead of Dakota and Iyo. @WWE @RaquelWWE @WWE_Aliyah Hear me out…Raquel and Aaliyah won so Sasha and Naomi return at Clash at the Castle, demand to have the titles back, and win. It makes more sense to have them with the short reign instead of Dakota and Iyo.

Fans were upset for more than just Sasha Banks and Naomi not returning

Not only were the fans upset over the absence of the former Tag Team Champions, but they were also upset over the controversial finish to the title match.

Aliyah was tagged in by Raquel, and she quickly rolled up Dakota Kai to get the pinfall victory. This was all good at the time, but fans noticed an important issue with the ending.

Dakota Kai was not the legal person, but Iyo Sky was. Kai also mentioned it right after she was pinned, but the officials ignored it.

Sniperjim57 @sniperjim57 @jessithebuckeye Nope and the wrong person was pinned @jessithebuckeye Nope and the wrong person was pinned

Fans were also predicting that there will be a rematch on RAW next week.

The controversial finish aside, this is Aliyah's first title in WWE and fans are glad to see her hard work over seven years in the company has finally paid off.

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez are the 14th team to be crowned the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

What is your take of Sasha Banks and Naomi not appearing on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Check out superstars who have walked out of WWE

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha